Record Heat Possible, Overnight Rain And Storm Chances In NW Oklahoma

Near record heat on tap for Wednesday and Thursday!

Highs in central Oklahoma will hit the mid 90s the next couple of afternoons, with nothing to cool us off.

Very low rain chances exist in south central Oklahoma Wednesday afternoon, but better rain and storm chances exist for northwest Oklahoma Wednesday night.

Some of these storms could be strong to severe.

A cold front arriving Friday will drop highs back into the 70s for the weekend ahead!

By Monday, rain chances increase once again