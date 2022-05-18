ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

Record Heat Possible, Overnight Rain And Storm Chances In NW Oklahoma

By Andrew Adams
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QCyT2_0fi4gouf00

Near record heat on tap for Wednesday and Thursday!

Highs in central Oklahoma will hit the mid 90s the next couple of afternoons, with nothing to cool us off.

Very low rain chances exist in south central Oklahoma Wednesday afternoon, but better rain and storm chances exist for northwest Oklahoma Wednesday night.

Some of these storms could be strong to severe.

A cold front arriving Friday will drop highs back into the 70s for the weekend ahead!

By Monday, rain chances increase once again

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29k7TX_0fi4gouf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ziu5t_0fi4gouf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48ZuFy_0fi4gouf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gqlkd_0fi4gouf00

Comments / 0

Related
KOCO

Tracking damage after strong winds gust through parts of Oklahoma

WAUKOMIS, Okla. — Strong winds ripped through parts of Oklahoma late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. KOCO 5 meteorologist Taylor Cox was in Waukomis on Thursday morning, where the overnight storms hit hard. The fire department was called to a Dollar General after receiving reports of damage. Authorities...
WAUKOMIS, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
County
Oklahoma County, OK
cvillecountry.com

Severe storms possible afternoon into evening

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – According to the National Weather Service hazardous weather outlook for our area, scattered to numerous severe thunderstorms are expected this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK has our area, along with all of Virginia, in the “slight” risk category for severe weather possibility.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Oklahoma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Diner Meets Demand Of PGA Crowds

The PGA Championship has business booming across the city of Tulsa. We caught up with some golf fans grabbing a bite to eat before heading out to Southern Hills. BBD2 Diner Manager Jacob Mix is busy Tuesday morning tending to his customers. Some traveled far and a lot live nearby.
TULSA, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy