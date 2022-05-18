ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

First Warning Forecast

WSAZ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBooker, Paul win U.S. Senate primaries in Kentucky. The primary frontrunners won...

www.wsaz.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

First Alert Forecast: Expect A Severe Storm Threat On Monday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Expect mostly cloudy skies overnight with patchy fog and a slight chance for drizzle or light showers.  Temperatures overnight will fall to around 60 degrees.  Partly cloudy skies are expected Sunday with a chance for afternoon showers and storms.  There is a LEVEL 1 MARGINAL RISK for severe storms on Sunday afternoon. At that point in the day, there will be the possibility of a few isolated storms producing damaging wind gusts and hail.  Temperatures will reach around 80 degrees by mid-afternoon. A stronger storm system and associated cold front will move through the area Monday afternoon and evening.  The Storm Prediction Center has...
ENVIRONMENT
KEYC

TORNADO WATCH: Severe storms this afternoon & evening

Another hot, humid day tomorrow will lead to more potential severe storms late tomorrow and tomorrow night. After the storms exit tomorrow night, cooler and drier air will move in, bringing us a very pleasant, springlike weekend. Thursday will be even warmer and just as humid as Wednesday. Highs will...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Idol#U S Senate
Salina Post

UPDATE: Severe thunderstorm watches extended to 11 p.m.

UPDATE 9:07 p.m. Thursday: The below severe thunderstorm watches have been extended to 11 p.m. Severe thunderstorm watches have been issued for counties in our area. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., has issued a severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 9 p.m. for the following counties in our area.
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy