A Massachusetts town is trying to crack down on the theft of water from fire hydrants. Officials in Billerica say the problem is leading to water main breaks and brown water. Town Manager John Curran told NBC10 Boston that some contractors are pulling up to fire hydrants and taking the water for their own use -- and opening and closing the hydrants improperly is causing more problems than one, he said.

BILLERICA, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO