Surge win Tuesday over Springfield

ABBYVILLE — The Abbyville Frontier Days Rodeo is this weekend and Pretty Prairie native Jacob Welker will start his bullfighting season there. "It's really good to be home before I leave for pretty much three months straight," Welker said. "To be able to start the summer off on a high note is what I always look forward to, every year."

ABBYVILLE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO