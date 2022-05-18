ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surge win Tuesday over Springfield

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 2 days ago

Wichita, KS- The Wichita Wind Surge defeated the Springfield Cardinals Tuesday 11-9. The Cardinals took an early lead at the top of the second off a Nick Dunn two-run...

Hutch Post

Surge win in 11 Wednesday

Wichita, KS- Spencer Steer delivered an eleventh inning pinch hit walk off home run giving the Wichita Wind Surge a 7-6 win over the Springfield Cardinals. Wichita struck first, scoring two runs in the first inning as Andrew Bechtold singled that scored Austin Martin and Michael Helman followed by grounding out, allowing Alex Isola to advance home to take a 2-0 lead.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Cocking, Martinez earn All-America for Thursday performances

Hutchinson Community College women’s track and field sophomores Louise Cocking and Violet Martinez both earned All-America honors for the third time each on Thursday on opening day of the 2022 NJCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Gowans Stadium. Cocking placed fifth in the 10,000 meters late...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Steinert eighth in pole vault

Hutchinson Community College sophomore Simon Steinert entered the 2022 NJCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships ranked ninth in the nation in the men’s pole vault. He left Gowans Stadium on Thursday evening reaching the podium after placing eighth in the pole vault. Steinert was the only Blue...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Abbyville Rodeo is this weekend

ABBYVILLE — The Abbyville Frontier Days Rodeo is this weekend and Pretty Prairie native Jacob Welker will start his bullfighting season there. "It's really good to be home before I leave for pretty much three months straight," Welker said. "To be able to start the summer off on a high note is what I always look forward to, every year."
ABBYVILLE, KS
Hutch Post

Dragon men will have 12 entries at track nationals

A total of nine Hutchinson Community College athletes will represent the Blue Dragons in 12 events on their home track at Gowans Stadium beginning Thursday. Gowans Stadium plays host its seventh NJCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships and first since 2017 beginning Thursday. The Blue Dragons will have...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Allen STEM KidWind Blue Team is national champion

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A team of students from Allen STEM Magnet School is the national champion in the elementary school division of the 2022 National KidWind Challenge. They won the award in San Antonio, Texas this week. The team included:. Liam Clark – 5th. Gatlin Loepp – 4th...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Preston steps down as head baseball coach at Hutch High

HUTCHINSON, Kan.—Hutchinson High School head baseball coach Jim Preston informed KWBW radio and Hutchpost.com Wednesday, that he is resigning from his coaching position with the Salthawks. Preston was hired in 2017 and in his first year guided the Salthawks to the 6A State Tournament where they were defeated by Manhattan in the 1st round in Lawrence.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Sterling native Eric Duft named as new Head Coach at Weber State

OGDEN, Utah—Weber State has named Eric Duft as the successor of the Wildcat program. Duft becomes the 10th head coach in Weber State’s Division I history. A native of Sterling, Kansas, Duft graduated from Sterling High in 1991 and was the class valedictorian. He attended Sterling College where he was a four-year letterman and graduated in 1995 with a bachelor’s degree in physical education.
STERLING, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson student among KU's Gilman Scholars

LAWRENCE — Thirty-one University of Kansas undergraduate students, including one from Hutchinson, have recently received the prestigious Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship to study or intern abroad in countries around the world. Gilman Scholars are selected from a group of highly competitive undergraduates for study abroad funding. Scholars receive...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

McPherson Co. man dies after pickup strikes guardrail, overturns

MARQUETTE, Kan. —A Kansas man died in an accident just before 10 p.m. Wednesday in Ellsworth County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a pickup driven by 62-year-old Richard Saunders of Marquette was northbound on Kansas 141 just north of the Kanopolis Reservoir dam when his vehicle struck the east guardrail several times before the truck traveled over the guardrail and rolled down the embankment.
MARQUETTE, KS
Hutch Post

Krol named USD 312 Employee of the Year

HAVEN, Kan. — The Haven USD 312 School District announced Thursday that third quarter Impact Award winner Cori Krol has been named the district's Employee of the Year. Krol was named from the list of fourth quarter Impact Award winners on Thursday. Krol has served the district for the...
HAVEN, KS
Hutch Post

USD 313's Ad Astra Academy recognizes graduates

BUHLER, Kan. — Buhler USD 313 recognized its very first graduates of the Ad Astra Virtual Academy on Thursday. Some students graduated before the celebration, but five students "walked" for graduation. Those that graduated were Blake Anderson, Matthew Flynn, Charles Cornwell IV, Javon Clemmons, Makya Steinert, Trace Brown, Breya...
BUHLER, KS
Hutch Post

Community art projects tonight in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Join the Hutchinson Art Center on Third Thursday tonight for two community arts project opportunities. There will be organic/nature themed art inspiration bags available to the public in conjunction with Crow and Co. and the Dirty Hands art/book club. Also, there will be a community mental...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Southwest Chief back to full service but limitations remain

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Amtrak’s Southwest Chief will return to full service starting on Monday. The train service was reduced to five days per week due to staffing shortages caused by the pandemic. “We still have a lot of hiring to do but we’re able to have enough hiring...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Mass casualty exercise ends in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A two-day mass casualty exercise involving Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, Reno County EMS, the Hutchinson Fire Department and other entities ended Wednesday. The second day of the drill saw those very entities enter the next phase of the exercise by establishing a command center. Representatives from...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Police deal with suicidal man Thursday in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Police briefly had to deal with a suicidal subject around noontime Thursday in Hutchinson. According to police, at 11:52 a.m. Thursday they were sent to 212 East 11th for an armed suicidal subject in the front yard. By the time they got there, the person had gone back inside.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

