Relationships

Woman Destroys Boyfriend After He Criticizes Her Armpit Hair: 'The Silence'

By Jack Beresford
 2 days ago
The boyfriend sparks fury when he asks: "What makes you think you can just walk around like...

Alotta Fagina
1d ago

I don't see how people can claim they love each other and then humiliate each other live on social media. It's sad what society has turned in to.

Western Pa. Rebel
2d ago

my brother married a European woman. She never shaved her anywhere.. according to him, he git used to her customs and she said sarcastically that Americans are so uptight about the human body.. 🙄.. she may have a good point.. but my wife is cleaned shaved everywhere. which I personally prefer.. to each his own!! I suppose...

Max Powers
2d ago

I'd say to each there own. But seeing how they feel like putting there business out there... I'll say gross 🤢

