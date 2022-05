Easton and Notre Dame’s girls got their PIAA District XI track and field championships off to a rousing start Tuesday afternoon at Whitehall. The Red Rovers and Crusaders each won the first final of the day, the 3,200 relay, and qualified – note we did not say competing in, in Easton’s case, at the state meet at Shippensburg May 27 and 28.

EASTON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO