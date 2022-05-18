Kent County High School’s Class of 1982 Reunion

Cleaning house - Sussex Academy’s Sadie Tunnell was Henlopen Conference champion in the 400-meter run with a time of 58.17 seconds. She also clocked 13.1 in the 100 meters for fourth place and 26.4 in the 200 meters for third. Sadie ran the DQ Dash Sunday morning and Sharpie of Lewes is her grandfather (local connection). Bailey Fletcher, a Cape sophomore cross country runner, tried pole vaulting for the first time this spring and jumped a personal best 12-feet-6-inches to win gold at the conference meet. Bailey now needs to spend time with Sam Young (Cape and University of Virginia) to ascertain if he’s crazy enough to fly higher and what to do when he gets up there. Bre Reed of Sussex Central, a volleyball player, jumped 18-5 to win the Henlopen Conference long jump event. Bre also high jumped 5-2 to place second. Tucker Brown (Worcester Prep and St. Joe’s) scored three goals – all in the first half – for the Hawks, who lost to Yale in the NCAA lacrosse tournament. Tucker finished the season with 43 goals and 18 assists. Leigh Lingo, a graduate student (Worcester Prep and Virginia Tech) picked up three ground balls – she’s a defender – as the Florida Gators beat Jacksonville 15-10. Leigh’s cousin Lillie Lingo was a defender for UNC. Florida played at Maryland May 19 in the quarterfinals. Florida beat Mercer 19-12 in the opening round. Chloe Schaffer (Cape) scored three goals for the Mercer Bears. Izzy Cryne, a goalie, ended her college career as a four-year starter for Mercer. West Chester University women’s lacrosse (17-3) lost to East Stroudsburg (19-1) 13-12 in overtime in a Division II Mid-Atlantic regional game. Lindsay Monigle (Cape) had five goals and two assists. Monigle closed the season with 47 goals and 63 assists. She finished her college career with 92 goals, despite her sophomore season all but lost to COVID. Not sure if she has an option or will opt for an extra year. Salisbury University baseball, the defending Division III national champions, will play William Patterson Friday, May 20, in Granville, Ohio, in the first round of the NCAA regionals. Brock Hilligoss (Milford), with a record of 3-1, faced 13 batters in a conference-clinching win over Christopher Newport, throwing 32 strikes on 46 pitches. Brock made 12 relief appearances for the 2022 Seagulls. Brock is a lefty just like his maternal grandfather Johnny Morris, a star at Lewes High School who pitched in the major leagues along with Route 9 contemporaries Chris Short and Costen Shockley.

LEWES, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO