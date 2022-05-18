ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MD

Kent County High School’s Class of 1982 Reunion

By Spy Desk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKent County High School’s Class of 1982 will be celebrating their 40-year reunion the weekend of June 24-25. On Friday, June 24, classmates are invited to gather at the...

Graduation Speakers Announced as Community Celebrates Class of 2022

With graduation less than a month away, Kent County High School seniors and community members have already begun celebrating. This year’s graduation ceremony is set for Friday evening, June 3 at Kent County High School in Worton. Like last year, the ceremony will be held outside in Trojan Stadium.
KENT COUNTY, MD
Easton’s Hummingbird Inn to Host Premiere of “The Detour”

Hummingbird Inn is rolling out the red carpet on Saturday, May 28th, 2022 for the premiere showing of “The Detour” Movie and we want you to join us!. Come out and enjoy an evening of outdoor fun with the Director (Derek Lewis Gray), Cast (Lydia Washington, Malcolm Bowens, and many more talented DMV actors), and Host (Eric Levinson) while your heart gets captivated by The Detour’s romantic storyline…
EASTON, MD
Commodore Shock was one of Rehoboth’s founding fathers

Addressing a few dozen folks at the Boardwalk Plaza Hotel, Rehoboth Beach historian Paul Lovett said he hadn’t planned on doing a deep dive into the life of Commodore William H. Shock, but that changed when he came across an old photo from 1905 of Shock’s cottage on the Boardwalk.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
UM SMC at Chestertown Earns Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation

The Emergency Department at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown has earned accreditation as a Level 3 Geriatric Emergency Department by the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP). “We have always strived to bring quality and compassionate care to the older population in Kent and Queen Anne’s counties,...
CHESTERTOWN, MD
Salisbury hosting homecoming concert for American Idol star Jay Copeland

SALISBURY, Md. – Following his impressive run on American Idol, singer Jay Copeland is coming back to Salisbury, and the city is ready to celebrate!. City officials will host a homecoming event for Copeland on June 3rd in Downtown Salisbury. We’re told there will be food trucks, music, and a free live performance. The party will be held at the intersection of Times Square and South Division Street. Gates are opening at 6 p.m., with the show expected to start at 7 p.m.
SALISBURY, MD
Confederate Flag Found Hanging From Maryland High School Flagpole

A confederate flag was found hanging from a Maryland high school’s main flagpole Thursday morning, according to Charles County Public Schools. JROTC cadets discovered the flag at La Plata High School as they were preparing to raise flags for the school day. It was removed. Authorities believe it was...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Maryland Road Trip: Exploring Kent County

Eleven counties down on Diane and Jeff Caslow’s twenty-three counties and Baltimore City day trip explorations. The pair are trying to visit each county in the opposite season from the one they did during their first tour around the state. Last time they visited Kent in the fall, so spring was the perfect timing to see it from a different vantage point. Their focus remains on staying outdoors, expanding their exploration around landscape preservation through trails, conservancies, preserves, and old railroad lines converted into trails. Recognizing that there are over 134,000 acres of farmland in the county, they thought it would be interesting to use the map from the Farm & Country Driving Tour to expand the lens from which they saw this county this time around. Take it away, Diane…
KENT COUNTY, MD
Kids Charged After Accidental Wicomico Middle School Fire

SALISBURY, Md. - The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office says two children were responsible for a Thursday morning fire at Wicomico Middle School. The fire began around 8:58 a.m. According to officials, two children were playing with exposed and energized wires associated with a circuit breaker. Students discovered the fire...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
Police: 13-year-old Dundalk boy didn't return home from school

DUNDALK, Md. — Baltimore County police are asking for the public's help to find a missing Dundalk teenager. Craig Bryant-McKoy, 13, went to school Friday morning and didn't return home, police said. Craig is described as 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 80 pounds. Police said it was...
DUNDALK, MD
‘Shame On You’: Pittman Blasts ‘Misleading’ Text Sent To Anne Arundel County Families About School Masks

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman issued a statement Thursday criticizing a mass text sent to parents that he said contained “disinformation about the status of masks” in public schools. The county executive said the text message was sent Tuesday evening to a “number of families” throughout the county. “The message contained intentionally inaccurate and misleading information designed to confuse parents and students,” he said. Pittman’s statement came the day after Superintendent George Arlotto presented a recommendation to the Board of Education to require masking and at-home testing of students and staff if their school has a 5% or...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
I know more than most, but miss more than ever

Cleaning house - Sussex Academy’s Sadie Tunnell was Henlopen Conference champion in the 400-meter run with a time of 58.17 seconds. She also clocked 13.1 in the 100 meters for fourth place and 26.4 in the 200 meters for third. Sadie ran the DQ Dash Sunday morning and Sharpie of Lewes is her grandfather (local connection). Bailey Fletcher, a Cape sophomore cross country runner, tried pole vaulting for the first time this spring and jumped a personal best 12-feet-6-inches to win gold at the conference meet. Bailey now needs to spend time with Sam Young (Cape and University of Virginia) to ascertain if he’s crazy enough to fly higher and what to do when he gets up there. Bre Reed of Sussex Central, a volleyball player, jumped 18-5 to win the Henlopen Conference long jump event. Bre also high jumped 5-2 to place second. Tucker Brown (Worcester Prep and St. Joe’s) scored three goals – all in the first half – for the Hawks, who lost to Yale in the NCAA lacrosse tournament. Tucker finished the season with 43 goals and 18 assists. Leigh Lingo, a graduate student (Worcester Prep and Virginia Tech) picked up three ground balls – she’s a defender – as the Florida Gators beat Jacksonville 15-10. Leigh’s cousin Lillie Lingo was a defender for UNC. Florida played at Maryland May 19 in the quarterfinals. Florida beat Mercer 19-12 in the opening round. Chloe Schaffer (Cape) scored three goals for the Mercer Bears. Izzy Cryne, a goalie, ended her college career as a four-year starter for Mercer. West Chester University women’s lacrosse (17-3) lost to East Stroudsburg (19-1) 13-12 in overtime in a Division II Mid-Atlantic regional game. Lindsay Monigle (Cape) had five goals and two assists. Monigle closed the season with 47 goals and 63 assists. She finished her college career with 92 goals, despite her sophomore season all but lost to COVID. Not sure if she has an option or will opt for an extra year. Salisbury University baseball, the defending Division III national champions, will play William Patterson Friday, May 20, in Granville, Ohio, in the first round of the NCAA regionals. Brock Hilligoss (Milford), with a record of 3-1, faced 13 batters in a conference-clinching win over Christopher Newport, throwing 32 strikes on 46 pitches. Brock made 12 relief appearances for the 2022 Seagulls. Brock is a lefty just like his maternal grandfather Johnny Morris, a star at Lewes High School who pitched in the major leagues along with Route 9 contemporaries Chris Short and Costen Shockley.
LEWES, DE
Chicken Barbecue Season Is Underway in Delaware

MILFORD, Del. (AP) — For many in Kent and Sussex counties, Delaware has two seasons — chicken barbecue season and not chicken barbecue season. In Milford, charcoal barbecue smoke filled the air on May 14, signaling that chicken barbecue season has begun for Milford Moose Family Center 2316.
MILFORD, DE
Channel Marker Receives a Major Mental Health Grant

Channel Marker is a recipient of a $600,000 grant from the Van Strum Foundation toward the construction and furnishing of a 2,650 square foot eight-bed residential Crisis Center with lounge, kitchen and access to exercise room and computer lounge all located at Channel Marker on Glebe Park Drive in Easton. The Center will serve as a much-needed alternative to psychiatric hospitalization for Mid-Shore Talbot, Dorchester, and Caroline Counties. Part of this grant will go toward an endowment fund in support of the Center. At the request of the Van Strum Foundation and Trustees, Cecilia and Robert Nobel, the Crisis Center will be named The Bridge at Channel Marker. The Foundation worked with Channel Marker staff identifying best sources for furnishing, murals, and therapeutic photos. These sources included The Foundation for Photo/Art in Hospitals in Florence, Italy who generously responded and shipped 15 framed and enlarged photographs as a gift for Crisis Center bedrooms.
EASTON, MD
View the Blue Angels Air Show by Water May 24-25!

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will arrive next week in Annapolis, May 24-25, for their traditional U.S. Naval Academy (USNA) Commissioning Week flight demonstration. Both days, the action will kick off at 2 p.m. The show is free and open to the public. Parking and a free shuttles are available...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
18-year-old man shot in Ocean City taken to hospital

OCEAN CITY, Md. — An 18-year-old man was shot overnight in Ocean City, police said. Ocean City police said officers were called around 1:10 a.m. to the unit block of Talbot Street, where the man was found suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police said investigators determined the man was shot in the unit block of Dorchester Street.
OCEAN CITY, MD
The Three-Day FantasyWood Festival Transforms a Maryland Farm Into a Magical Forest

A coven of witches boiling small children in a giant cauldron. Zombies skulking around, looking for spare body parts. Colorful mermaids splashing in a tank. These are just a few of the fantastical scenes you can see at a 400-acre farm in the middle of Howard County during Memorial Day weekend. For those three days only, the Living Farm Heritage Museum (12985 Frederick Road, West Friendship, Maryland), which usually hosts educational nature walks and antique car shows, will transform into a magical forest for the FantasyWood Festival.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD

