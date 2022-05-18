ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, MD

Chester River Health Foundation Hosts 28th Annual Golf Fundraiser

By Shore Regional Health System
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chester River Health Foundation will host its 28th annual golf fundraiser at the Chester River Yacht & Country Club just outside of Chestertown on Friday, June 3, 2022. The tournament is once again being generously sponsored by the Chester River Hospital Center Auxiliary and will raise funds for a hematology...

UM SMC at Chestertown Earns Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation

The Emergency Department at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown has earned accreditation as a Level 3 Geriatric Emergency Department by the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP). “We have always strived to bring quality and compassionate care to the older population in Kent and Queen Anne’s counties,...
CHESTERTOWN, MD
Graduation Speakers Announced as Community Celebrates Class of 2022

With graduation less than a month away, Kent County High School seniors and community members have already begun celebrating. This year’s graduation ceremony is set for Friday evening, June 3 at Kent County High School in Worton. Like last year, the ceremony will be held outside in Trojan Stadium.
KENT COUNTY, MD
Channel Marker Receives a Major Mental Health Grant

Channel Marker is a recipient of a $600,000 grant from the Van Strum Foundation toward the construction and furnishing of a 2,650 square foot eight-bed residential Crisis Center with lounge, kitchen and access to exercise room and computer lounge all located at Channel Marker on Glebe Park Drive in Easton. The Center will serve as a much-needed alternative to psychiatric hospitalization for Mid-Shore Talbot, Dorchester, and Caroline Counties. Part of this grant will go toward an endowment fund in support of the Center. At the request of the Van Strum Foundation and Trustees, Cecilia and Robert Nobel, the Crisis Center will be named The Bridge at Channel Marker. The Foundation worked with Channel Marker staff identifying best sources for furnishing, murals, and therapeutic photos. These sources included The Foundation for Photo/Art in Hospitals in Florence, Italy who generously responded and shipped 15 framed and enlarged photographs as a gift for Crisis Center bedrooms.
EASTON, MD
Easton’s Hummingbird Inn to Host Premiere of “The Detour”

Hummingbird Inn is rolling out the red carpet on Saturday, May 28th, 2022 for the premiere showing of “The Detour” Movie and we want you to join us!. Come out and enjoy an evening of outdoor fun with the Director (Derek Lewis Gray), Cast (Lydia Washington, Malcolm Bowens, and many more talented DMV actors), and Host (Eric Levinson) while your heart gets captivated by The Detour’s romantic storyline…
EASTON, MD

