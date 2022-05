STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- “I have spent my entire life creating a magnificent oasis, a Garden of Eden, which has been enjoyed by many visitors from all over the world. I can only hope that Gardenview continues to exist forever so that future generations will have something beautiful to visit and enjoy, and to serve as an example of what life would have been like if we had done things differently.” -- Founder Henry A. Ross (1926-2014).

