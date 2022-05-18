ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India says VPN firms unwilling to comply with new rules ‘will have to pull out’

By Manish Singh
Cover picture for the articleThe Indian Computer Emergency Response Team clarified (PDF) on Wednesday that “virtual private server (VPS) providers, cloud service providers, VPN service providers, virtual asset service providers, virtual asset exchange providers, custodian wallet providers and government organisations” shall follow the directive, called Cyber Security Directions, that requires them to store customers’ names,...

