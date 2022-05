Hummingbird Inn is rolling out the red carpet on Saturday, May 28th, 2022 for the premiere showing of “The Detour” Movie and we want you to join us!. Come out and enjoy an evening of outdoor fun with the Director (Derek Lewis Gray), Cast (Lydia Washington, Malcolm Bowens, and many more talented DMV actors), and Host (Eric Levinson) while your heart gets captivated by The Detour’s romantic storyline…

EASTON, MD ・ 12 HOURS AGO