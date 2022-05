Lawmaker Andrea Salinas won the nomination in a crowded Democratic field seeking to represent Oregon’s first new congressional district in 40 years. If elected in November, Salinas would become the first Latina member of Congress from Oregon. A three-term state lawmaker from Lake Oswego and former congressional staffer, Salinas capitalized on her abortion rights and pro-union credentials and appears to have overcome an onslaught of spending by people outside Oregon on behalf of another Democrat in the race, Carrick Flynn.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO