Environment

A windy Wednesday on the way – Mark

KXLY
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday will bring light rain and gusty winds from the south. There is a strong chance of blowing dust in the...

www.kxly.com

TMJ4 News

Expect heavy frost Wednesday morning

Expect heavy frost by morning. Wednesday has some sun early in the day, then clouds increase with isolated evening sprinkles and light rain possible. We drop back to near 30 Wednesday night and could see a light wintry mix.
WWL-AMFM

The heat is here, storms return this weekend

It will be another hot day but a cold front will soon bring rain by this weekend. “We stay hot and dry Thursday with highs near 92. This will once again be near-record temperatures. Expect mostly sunny skies through the day, but there will be
The Independent

UK may be hit with ‘blood rain’ this week as thunderstorms move in

The UK may see “blood rain” this week as heavy thunderstorms mix with a dust cloud, forecasters say.Red or orange rain could fall in some parts of the country, as downpours, lightning, strong winds and hail move in.According to the Met Office, “blood rain” occurs when relatively high concentrations of red coloured dust or particles get mixed with rain, giving it a red appearance as it falls.A yellow thunderstorm warning has also been issued from Wednesday evening to the early hours of Thursday in the south-east, including London, saying people should expect to see disruption to travel.It comes after Britons...
AccuWeather

Rain, snow and wind targets western US this week

AccuWeather meteorologists say the stormy weather pattern is likely to bring a host of travel disruptions across the western part of the country. All modes of weather, including snow, are forecast to spread across the West this week, AccuWeather forecasters say. The first of two major storms to cross the...
AccuWeather

Chilly storm to send rain, snow across Northwest

The calendar says May, but another taste of winter is headed for the Pacific Northwest and northern Rockies as a usually cold weather pattern sets up over the regions. An active pattern is about to resume across the Pacific Northwest, and AccuWeather forecasters say that some snow could even fall across the region in the coming days.
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
WINKNEWS.com

Hot, humid Monday with possible inland storms

Highs will stretch into the 90s Monday afternoon, with winds primarily out of the west. A few storms will be possible inland. These rain chances will be low, and severe thunderstorms are not expected. Boaters will encounter a near-perfect forecast on the water. Even with the muggy feel, many of...
