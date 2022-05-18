A windy Wednesday on the way – Mark

The UK may see “blood rain” this week as heavy thunderstorms mix with a dust cloud, forecasters say.Red or orange rain could fall in some parts of the country, as downpours, lightning, strong winds and hail move in.According to the Met Office, “blood rain” occurs when relatively high concentrations of red coloured dust or particles get mixed with rain, giving it a red appearance as it falls.A yellow thunderstorm warning has also been issued from Wednesday evening to the early hours of Thursday in the south-east, including London, saying people should expect to see disruption to travel.It comes after Britons...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO