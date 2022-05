Terry Whitehead, 64, of Holloman Road, died Sunday, May 1, 2022, at his residence. The family will hold a private memorial at a later date. Mr. Whitehead was born May 22, 1957, in Macon and had lived in middle Georgia his entire life. He was the son of the late Walter C. Whitehead and Emily Joyce Odom Whitehead Chafin. He was self-employed as a landscaper and also a retired inspector for the Georgia Department of Transportation.

GRAY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO