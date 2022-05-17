Celebrate 10 Years of California Avocado Month this June
( NewsUSA ) - Ten years ago, the California Avocado Commission first observed June officially as California Avocado Month and is excited to continue celebrating this long-standing tradition. As an ode to the past ten years, the Commission has enlisted the culinary talents of Southern California-native Chef Nyesha Arrington to create delicious and seasonal recipes that prominently feature California avocados, which are grown by about 3,000 California avocado growers with groves from San Diego to Monterey.
Arrington has been celebrated throughout her career for using farm fresh, locally and responsibly sourced ingredients, which made her the perfect partner to craft customized dishes for this celebratory anniversary.
"It's hard narrowing down the recipes when California avocados have countless possibilities! However, I love when they are paired with complementing flavors. These California avocados definitely hold their own by leveling up any dish and giving an extra wow factor, making it a California chef's key ingredient," Arrington says.
Meticulously cared for and picked at their peak, California avocados are a heart-healthy superfood that provide "good" fats to one's diet. Inspired by how the bountiful flavor and nutrition pair perfectly, Arrington's Grilled California Avocado & Peach Salad showcases fresh and light flavors perfect for those warm summer nights. The recipe features fresh California avocados and peaches, grilled to perfection, layered on a bed of arugula and crispy quinoa, then paired with a tangy and delicious pistachio-arugula vinaigrette.
Grilled California Avocado & Peach Salad
Recipe created by Nyesha Arrington for the California Avocado Commission
Serves: 4
Prep time: 35 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes
Total time: 65 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 cup black quinoa
- 2 ripe, Fresh California Avocados, halved, seeded and peeled
- 2 medium firm peaches, seeded and halved
- 3 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
- 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil, for frying
- 1 tsp. kosher salt, separated
- 1 (5 oz.) package wild arugula, 1/2 cup reserved for vinaigrette
- 1/4 cup no-shell chopped pistachios (optional)
Pistachio-Arugula Vinaigrette
- 1/2 cup wild arugula
- 1/2 cup baby spinach
- 5 no-shell pistachio nuts
- 1 1/2 tsp. creamy Dijon mustard
- 1 Tbsp. honey (local if available)
- 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
- 1/4 cup grapeseed oil (may substitute extra virgin olive oil)
- 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1/2 clove garlic
- 1 pinch cayenne pepper
- 1/8 tsp. kosher salt, or to taste
- 1/8 tsp. pepper, or to taste
Instructions
- Prepare quinoa according to package directions. Drain well using a fine strainer and spread on a rimmed baking sheet. Let stand, tossing occasionally until dried, about 30 minutes.
- While quinoa dries, place all the Pistachio-Arugula Vinaigrette ingredients in a blender. Blend on medium speed until combined. Set aside.
- Once the quinoa is thoroughly dry, heat oil for frying in a large skillet on high until waves begin to form in oil. Carefully add the quinoa, reduce heat to medium and fry until puffed, approximately 30 seconds. Drain the quinoa in a fine strainer to remove excess oil and transfer to paper towels. Sprinkle lightly with salt.
- On a tray or baking sheet, place avocados and peaches cut side up, drizzle with olive oil and lightly season the avocados with salt.
- Heat grill to medium high, add avocados and peaches cut side down, reduce heat to low and grill until tender and slightly charred (peaches 5 minutes; avocados 2 minutes).
- To assemble salad, toss arugula with a small amount of the vinaigrette and place on the platter. Next, sprinkle quinoa on the platter.
- Cut avocado and peaches into wedges and place onto the platter.
- Drizzle with vinaigrette.
- Garnish with chopped pistachios if desired.
