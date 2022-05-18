Voters want tech companies to protect kids + March for child care workers + A right to repair?

Good morning and welcome to the A.M. Alert!

VOTERS WANT TO PROTECT KIDS ONLINE, SURVEY SAYS

This week, the Assembly Appropriations Committee unloads its suspense file. Which bills will make the cut? Time will tell.

One bill currently sitting in the suspense file is AB 2273 , jointly authored by Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks , D-Oakland, and Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham , R-San Luis Obispo. That bill would require app companies like Tik Tok to protect child users when they are identified by turning on their highest privacy settings and limiting data collection of them. Companies also would be required to consider the best interests of children when designing their products.

It’s a popular bill, according to a survey commissioned by the group Accountable Tech and conducted by Data for Progress .

According to the online survey of 951 likely voters, 90% of them said they support the bill; that includes 94% of Democrats, 83% of independents and 88% of Republicans.

The survey also found that 71% of likely voters believe social media platforms are unsafe for children, and that 84% think that the internet itself is unsafe for children. Out of those surveyed, 82% believe that tech companies and lawmakers need to do more to protect children who are online.

MARCH FOR CHILD CARE WORKERS

On Wednesday, while lawmakers lunch, an estimated 300 Child Care Providers United members will hold a march around the Capitol Swing Space.

“Their action comes after the ‘May Revision’ budget proposal released Friday contained only a vague reference to continuing to work together with no funding allocated, backtracking from previous commitments to immediately ensure providers can afford a basic health care plan and take steps toward a retirement with dignity,” according to a statement announcing the planned march and rally.

The march, set to begin at noon Wednesday starting at O Street between 10th and 11th, will circle the swing space and then end up in front of the south Capitol steps, where protesters will hold a press conference at 12:45 p.m.

The march is expected to include child care providers, the Grant High School Drumline, toddlers with picket signs and unspecified lawmakers.

“More than 50% of California family child care providers have reported delayed or postponed medical treatment due to lack of health insurance or being underinsured. 20% reported being uninsured and unable to afford the most basic plan through Covered California,” according to the statement. “Nationwide, 95% of union workers have retirement plans. Here in California, 50% of all workers have retirement plans. But less than a quarter of child care workers in California have retirement plans and living paycheck to paycheck leaves providers still working into their 70s and longer with no way to retire with dignity.”

REPAIR SHOP OWNERS CALL FOR ‘RIGHT TO REPAIR’ LAW

As lawmakers weigh a bill to institute a “Right to Repair” law in California, repair shop owners across the state are lobbying on its behalf.

Nonprofit group CalPIRG , which is championing SB 983 , by Sen. Susan Talamantes Eggman, D-Stockton, on Tuesday released the results of a survey of dozens of such shop owners, which found that more than half said they would likely have to close their doors if such a law isn’t put on the books in California.

“For many of these local repair businesses, repair restrictions are an existential risk,” said CalPIRG’s Sander Kushen in a statement. “Manufacturers have an incentive to get people to replace instead of repair their devices, which is why we need options for where to get our stuff fixed. Unless we can guarantee independent repairers access to the parts, tools and information they need, we can expect them to get continually squeezed out. It’s essential that the California Senate move Right to Repair ahead.”

SB 983 currently sits with the Senate Appropriations Committee , after passing out of the Senate Judiciary Committee .

The bill is opposed by an assortment of business and manufacturer groups, including the California Chamber of Commerce , who argue that without a vetting process for qualified repair facilities, there is significant potential for consumer harm.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Election Day is just three weeks away! In CA, we believe in making voting EASIER. All active registered voters will receive a ballot in the mail. Make sure your voice is heard. VOTE!”

- Gov. Gavin Newsom, via Twitter .

