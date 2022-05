ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Power outages have been reported in the St. Louis area as storms move through. Around 12:50 p.m. Thursday, about 11,000 people were without power on both sides of the Mississippi River. The outage impacting the most people appears to be in the Edwardsville area, where 3,195 Ameren customers were without power. In St. Louis County around 2,800 customers are without power.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO