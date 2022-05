INDIANA – Attorney General Todd Rokita is defending Hoosier girls and their right to fair competition in sports. Attorney General Rokita writes: “As legislators reconvene this month to override the governor’s veto, my office stands ready to uphold the law and defend any challenges. Hoosiers won’t be bullied by woke groups threatening girls’ sports. We won’t kowtow to left-wing special interests and the Biden administration undermining equality in our state. We stand by the law and will vigorously defend it in court if and hopefully when the General Assembly overrides the veto.”

