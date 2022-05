Healthy Henry County Communities is planning a new free spring event for families. The Stride Into Summer Family Walk will feature a number of activity and educational stations along a loop walk at East Lake Park on Sunday June 5th 2-5pm. Sign in and pick up your goodie bag at the tent by the tennis courts. Organizations having activity stations include Henry County Public Health, ADDS, I-Smile, 1st Five and the Family Connection, ISU Extension and Outreach, Henry County Disability Services, and the New London, Salem, and Winfield libraries. In addition, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office will be there to fingerprint kids and provide parents with an ID kit. They will also be giving away some bike helmets for kids. The Mt. Pleasant Police Department, Mt. Pleasant Fire Department, Iowa DNR, and Henry County EMS will also have activities promoting summer safety topics. CPPC and DVIP will have kindness rocks for kids to paint and a certified car seat technician will be available if you need your car seat checked.

