City of Edwardsville trains civilians to ‘stop the bleed’

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – The City of Edwardsville will train neighbors to stop bleeding emergencies Thursday. May is National Stop the Bleed Month. After many shootings and crashes, neighbors and witnesses respond before professional first responders can reach the scene. The American College of Surgeons supports training civilians in bleeding emergencies. This can give a patient a better chance of survival until more advanced help arrives. The City of Edwardsville will hold three classes on Thursday, May 18. To help with social distancing, in-person students must call (618) 692-7540 to register in advance. Classes are also available online at https://www.stopthebleed.org/training/online-course/ .

