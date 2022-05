A second teenage suspect has been arrested in the broad daylight shooting death of an 11-year-old girl in the Bronx, police said. Charges against Omar Bojang were still pending Monday evening. The Bronx district attorney's office said that the 18-year-old turned himself in at their office alongside his attorney and parents, and said nothing when he was later led out of the police station in handcuffs.

18 HOURS AGO