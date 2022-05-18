ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, WI

PLYMOUTH TO SELECT NEW CITY ADMINISTRATOR/UTILITIES MANAGER

By Kevin Zimmermann
wxerfm.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Plymouth City Council is poised to possibly select a new City Administrator and Utilities Manager on Thursday. The...

wxerfm.com

Comments / 0

oshkoshexaminer.com

In awkward session, Oshkosh school board discusses future of historic Merrill site

The Oshkosh Area School District is inching closer to a decision on what to do with the building that houses the 121-year-old Merrill Elementary School. School board President Bob Poeschl, neighborhood residents, preservationists and some local developers want to explore the idea of maintaining part of the New York Avenue school complex for housing.
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Neenah woman announces run for 55th State Assembly District

(WLUK) -- A Fox Valley business owner has launched her campaign for Wisconsin State Assembly in the 55th district. Stefanie Holt of Neenah made the announcement Thursday. “As your representative, I will advocate for all citizens of our district and ensure your needs are met at the state level," she said in a statement.
NEENAH, WI
discoverhometown.com

Germantown School District superintendent submits resignation

Germantown School District Superintendent Brett Stousland (pictured) has submitted his resignation to the Germantown School Board, according to information from the packet for the May 23 Germantown School Board meeting. “Dr. Brett Stousland also submitted a letter of resignation effective June 30, 2022. He was hired in the spring of...
GERMANTOWN, WI
City
Plymouth, WI
Plymouth, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
wxerfm.com

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY NOW HAS MEDIUM LEVEL OF COVID-19 ACTIVITY

After enjoying an extended period of low activity, newly-released COVID-19 data from the Centers for Disease Control has Sheboygan County experiencing a “Medium” level of community transmission. Manitowoc and Calumet are the only neighboring counties remaining low, while Ozaukee and Washington Counties have reached a high level of...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Small Business Announces Closure

A small business in Manitowoc has announced that they are closing its doors soon. Workingman’s Friend went to Facebook to say that they would be permanently closed in the next couple of weeks. They cited the combination of the stress brought on by the pandemic, followed by the road...
MANITOWOC, WI
radioplusinfo.com

5-19-22 nfdl school district superintendent looking forward to new chapter in working career

Longtime North Fond du Lac School District superintendent Aaron Sadoff says he’s looking forward to the next chapter of his working career. Sadoff has accepted a job as the new executive director of the Fond du Lac Area Foundation, and will be leaving the North Fond du Lac School District at the end of this year. “It was a gerat opportunity and I never thought about doing the executive director of the Fond du Lac Area Foundation, but the more I thought about it and talking about it with my wife, it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Sadoff told WFDL news. Sadoff is leaving for the private sector after 25 years in public education, the last 13 years as North Fond du Lac superintendent:
NORTH FOND DU LAC, WI
#The Plymouth City Council#A Committee Of The Whole
Greater Milwaukee Today

Covered Bridge Pedestrian Bridge is closed

TOWN OF CEDARBURG — The Covered Bridge Pedestrian Bridge has been immediately closed to all traffic following the discovery of a large crack on one of the bridge’s trusses. Wisconsin Department of Transportation Bridge Inspectors have determined that no one should use the bridge at this time. The...
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
captimes.com

Potential demolition of Nau-Ti-Gal is on hold

A proposed development at the site of the current Nau-Ti-Gal restaurant just outside of Madison’s far north side in Westport is on hold. LZ Ventures, a local development company, has proposed a redevelopment of 5360 Westport Road where the Nau-Ti-Gal currently sits and is temporarily closed for business. The development would demolish the Nau-Ti-Gal and construct a six-story high-rise apartment complex in its place.
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Portion of Chantel St. in Green Bay closed indefinitely

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A portion of Chantel Street in Green Bay will be closed for the foreseeable future starting on Thursday. According to the Green Bay Public Works Department, Chantel Street, from Ninth Street to Michaline Drive, will be closed for pavement and bridge repair. Officials say...
GREEN BAY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

5-19-22 former wisconsin governor thompson questions hiring of new uw-madison chancellor

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Former four-term Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson is questioning the hiring of a law school dean from California to run the flagship University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, saying he hoped she does not bring a “California philosophy” with her. Thompson, a Republican, finished a 21-month stint at UW System president this spring. He said that he was surprised that the UW Board of Regents hired Jennifer Mnookin to serve as UW-Madison chancellor. She’s the dean of the University of California, Los Angeles, law school. Mnookin on Tuesday said during a news conference that she was willing to meet with Republican critics, who have characterized her as a liberal radical.
WISCONSIN STATE
News Break
Politics
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Appleton lawmakers concerned by threats

The Appleton Parks and Rec Department is still hiring for summer 2022. The ceremony was held during National Police Week. There was a brush fire on the Fox Valley Technical College campus Tuesday, but it was intentionally set.
APPLETON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘This isn’t Batman:’ Judge gives Vos chance to avoid contempt with Gableman records

A judge saus the investigator hired by Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to look into the 2020 election appears to have “gone rogue” and “run amok” in refusing to comply with the state’s open records law. Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn on Thursday gave the Republican Vos “one last chance” to seek records requested from investigator Michael Gableman before she fines Vos for contempt. Vos a year ago hired Gableman with $676,000 in taxpayer money to investigate the election won by President Joe Biden. Vos paused the investigation last month, pending the outcome of various lawsuits.
DANE COUNTY, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

Dane County judge questions Zuckerbucks lawsuit

(The Center Square) – Whether Mark Zuckerberg’s Center for Tech and Civic Life broke Wisconsin’s election laws in 2020 won’t be known until the Wisconsin Supreme Court decides what state law says about ballot drop boxes and outside election grants. Maybe. A Dane County judge on...
DANE COUNTY, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

619 End Ct, Sheboygan, WI, USA

SHEBOYGAN, WI
nbc15.com

Exact Sciences announces around 230 layoffs, including in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Exact Sciences announced around 230 employees, about 50 of whom are based in Wisconsin, were laid off Tuesday amid high inflation and a need to prioritize specific programs. Company spokesperson Scott Larrivee stated Thursday that these layoffs make up around 3% of the company’s total workforce....
WISCONSIN STATE
wtaq.com

Movie Alleging 2020 Election Fraud In Wisconsin Comes To Green Bay

DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A film alleging widespread fraud in the 2020 Presidential election is being shown in theatres across the country this week, including in De Pere Tuesday evening. Media fact checkers are poking holes in the theories presented in the film, 2000 Mules. However, supporters say...
GREEN BAY, WI

