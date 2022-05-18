ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Ind. experiment highlights wind siting challenge

Cover picture for the articleNEWPORT, Ind. — Driving along State Highway 63 through this rural landscape, a large white plume looms large, bleeding into puffy clouds overhead. The billow comes from the 575-foot-tall smokestack at Duke Energy Corp.’s Cayuga Generating Station along the Wabash River — a mark of the coal that has powered Indiana...

Indianapolis Recorder

Our Indiana wetlands — in hot water

Central Indiana residents likely don’t realize it, but there’s a natural area just north of 96th Street working around the clock to help with flood control. Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve, owned and managed by the city of Fishers, is 127 acres of diverse nature. The park is filled with amenities for visitors, including trails and picnic tables. The trails take visitors by wet areas of all shapes and sizes, and that’s where some quiet wonders of nature abound.
FISHERS, IN
WIBC.com

Tried & True, We Found The 5 Oldest Restaurants In Indiana

Pop-Up Restaurants. Ghost Kitchens. Delivery Options. On-line presence. Contactless Ordering. Menu Trends. Plant-Forward. Farm to Table. Drink Locally Sourced. Sustainability. Heightened cleanliness. The restaurant industry has seen a lot of change in the past couple years. Restaurants are an essential part of any culture. Wherever you go, you can find...
INDIANA STATE
indianapublicradio.org

Harmful PFAS detected in treated drinking water from 10 Indiana utilities

The state found harmful PFAS in the treated drinking water at 10 Indiana utilities in its first round of testing. Most of them are in southern and central Indiana. PFAS are human-made chemicals found in everything from carpets, to fast food wrappers, to firefighting foams on military bases — like Grissom Air Reserve Base near Kokomo. There are thousands of individual PFAS chemicals in the environment.
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Storms knock out power to hundreds of Valley residents

UPDATE: North Daviess Community Schools are on a TWO HOUR DELAY today (Friday). This is likely due to the severe weather that hit that area hard last night. UPDATE: Power has been restored to most Duke Energy customers. Win Energy is still working to restore power to more than 100 residents in Sullivan and Knox […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Redevelopment plans announced for old THPD HQ

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Future plans for the old Terre Haute Police Department Headquarters building on Wabash Ave. are in the works. Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett said the old building will be torn down and replaced with a new housing unit. The unit will house students and young professionals. Some units will be a […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WOWO News

Three Hoosier communities on ‘Best Places to Live’ list

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): U.S. News & World Report has released its list of the Best Places to Live in the United States. Three Indiana communities made the top 150 metropolitan areas based on affordability, desirability and quality of life. Topping the Indiana list is Fort Wayne, coming...
FORT WAYNE, IN
#Wind Power#Wind Turbine#Renewable Energy#Wind Farms#Duke Energy Corp#Cayuga Generating Station#Apex Clean Energy Inc#The Hoosier State
Inside Indiana Business

New Student Housing Proposed for Terre Haute

The site of the former Terre Haute police station will have a new use in the coming years. The Tribune-Star reports developer Wabash Avenue Partners LLC plans to build an $8 million housing complex that caters to Indiana State University students and young adults. The Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission has...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wbiw.com

Recount Petition filed for House District 32

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan today confirmed the filing of a request for a recount in the Republican primary race for House District 32. Candidate Suzie Jaworowski requested the recount in her race against Fred Glynn and Paul G. Nix. “Elections are the bedrock for representation...
INDIANA STATE
fordcountychronicle.com

GCMS community in mourning after ‘unthinkable loss’

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school district is mourning the loss of a GCMS High School student who was killed in a traffic accident Wednesday night. “The GCMS community has experienced an unthinkable loss with the passing of junior Colin Bane,” Superintendent Jeremy Darnell said in a statement posted Thursday to the district’s Facebook page. “The entire GCMS community is mourning the loss of one of our kids.”
GIBSON CITY, IL
chambanamoms.com

Strawberry Picking Near Champaign-Urbana

Strawberry picking is an early summertime favorite and we have options for your family in Central Illinois. Within a one-hour drive from Champaign-Urbana, you can find spots to take your kids strawberry picking — but don’t delay, strawberry season comes and goes quickly. Early summer means strawberries, and...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WTHI

Terre Haute sanitation truck leakage causes crash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTH|I) - On Wednesday, an incident involving a sanitation truck closed some local roads for a while. It happened near State Road 159 and Cottom Drive in Vigo County. The sheriff's office told us a Terre Haute sanitation truck was leaking on the road. City officials say...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
vermilioncountyfirst.com

A New Youth Organization in Danville Installs Officers

DANVILLE, IL, May 16, 2022- Danville and Vermilion county has had a new youth organization for three years– DeMolay. DeMolay is a youth organization for young men ages 12-21 where they have fun, learn leadership skills, and enjoy fellowship and brotherhood. On Sunday May 15, 2022, L. L. Lockard Chapter Order of DeMolay, located in the Masonic Center at 109 West North Street Danville, held their Installation of Officers. The Officers elected and installed were Christopher Morse, Master Councilor (President), Spencer W, Senior Councilor (Vice President), Aidan P, Junior Councilor (Associate Vice President). The installation was conducted and witnessed by members and friends from around the State of Illinois. Alexander Sturgis, who is from Rockford and is the current State Master Councilor for Illinois said, “Congratulations to Christopher and his officers, we hope you have a fruitful term.”
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Interstate 74 shut down by crash in Vermilion County

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — All lanes of westbound Interstate 74 are currently closed in Vermilion County due to a crash. The crash happened near Fithian at Milepost 201. State Troopers are redirecting traffic off the highway at Exit 206 and onto U.S. Route 150 for travel past the crash site. Drivers may get back […]
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
Fox 59

Danville café voted Indiana’s best breakfast venue by Yelp

Sometimes business and family can mix, at least in the case of Judy Sexton and Jinayla Bollman. Sexton and Bollman are a mother daughter duo and the co-owners of the Bread Basket Café and Bakery in Danville, Indiana. Bread Basket, Bollman said today on Indy Now, is a breakfast and lunch café where every item is made from scratch, making everyday food items a little more special.
DANVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Sewage spill slicks SR 159, causes semi wreck

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — 2nd Update: According to Vigo Co. Dispatch, SR-159 in southern Vigo County has re-opened. Update: A portion of a state highway in southern Vigo County is closed for clean-up after a spill of sewage that caused a semi to crash. The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a Terre […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN

