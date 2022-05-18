Ind. experiment highlights wind siting challenge

DANVILLE, IL, May 16, 2022- Danville and Vermilion county has had a new youth organization for three years– DeMolay. DeMolay is a youth organization for young men ages 12-21 where they have fun, learn leadership skills, and enjoy fellowship and brotherhood. On Sunday May 15, 2022, L. L. Lockard Chapter Order of DeMolay, located in the Masonic Center at 109 West North Street Danville, held their Installation of Officers. The Officers elected and installed were Christopher Morse, Master Councilor (President), Spencer W, Senior Councilor (Vice President), Aidan P, Junior Councilor (Associate Vice President). The installation was conducted and witnessed by members and friends from around the State of Illinois. Alexander Sturgis, who is from Rockford and is the current State Master Councilor for Illinois said, “Congratulations to Christopher and his officers, we hope you have a fruitful term.”

DANVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO