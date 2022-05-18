ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laughlin, NV

Aquarius, Edgewater donate $7,500 to River Fund

By News West
Mohave Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAUGHLIN — Aquarius Casino Resort and Edgewater Casino Resort hosted a virtual rummage sale to raise money to support River Fund Inc., a local nonprofit agency providing direct emergency and crisis services for individuals and families in the Tri-state. Through the sale, the casino resorts raised $7,500. “All...

mohavedailynews.com

riverscenemagazine.com

Walking Into The Future – LHHS Class Of 2022 Celebrates

Graduation event coverage sponsored by Anderson Auto Group. The Lake Havasu High School Class of 2022 celebrated with graduation at Lee Barnes Stadium Thursday evening. Co-Salutatorians Dylan Caton and Alysen Rieth reminisced about their time at LHHS and Distinguished Alumni author Bobbi Johnson Holmes and State Rep. Leonard A. Biasiucci spoke to the graduates about their futures.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Community meeting set to discuss boating access at Lake Mead

KINGMAN — A public meeting about waterways and recreation challenges in Mohave County will be held Wednesday in Kingman. Mohave County District 4 Supervisor Jean Bishop requested the meeting, which is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. in the supervisors auditorium in the Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.
KINGMAN, AZ
8 News Now

New luxury high-rise coming to Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Henderson approved a new high-rise condo development. Soon, construction will begin on the Pinnacle Residencies, located inside Macdonald Highlands. This will be the first residential high-rise in the city of Henderson. With great views, the builder said this will be unlike any other development in the valley. “A […]
HENDERSON, NV
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
City
Laughlin, NV
Local
Nevada Society
zachnews.net

News Alert: Downtown Needles, CA: Needles City Council will on Tuesday discuss and possibly vote on a conditional use permit for a cannabis cultivation facility off West Broadway and I Street.

Source: Needles City Clerk Dale Jones (Information and Agenda Item Packet) Downtown Needles, California: Members of the Needles City Council will be discussing and possibly voting on a conditional use permit for a cannabis cultivation facility off West Broadway and I Street during their regular meeting scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m. PT on Tuesday, May 24th, 2022 inside the Needles City Council Chambers located at 1111 Bailey Avenue near J Street.
NEEDLES, CA
Fox5 KVVU

Company opens shipping ‘mega center’ in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Global shipping and mailing company Pitney Bowes says it has opened a “mega center” in Las Vegas. According to the company, the “Presort Services Mega Center” is comprised of 175,000 square feet and will process Letters & Flats; Marketing Mail® Letters, Flats and Parcels; and Bound Printed Matter all in a single facility.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KGET

Family visit turns tragic after 5-year-old drowns in pool

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The weather is warming up and many of us will no doubt seek pools for comfort, so now is the time to think about water safety. A mother shared her heartbreaking story of what can go wrong when trying to enjoy the water. Oliver Michael Shine of Las Vegas was found […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
news3lv.com

Local hospitals prepare for possible future mass casualty surges

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — University Medical Center, Clark County’s public hospital, held a drill Tuesday to prepare for a surge of patients in the emergency room, bringing back memories of almost five years ago when the fallout from America’s worst mass shooting descended on local ERs. Deputy...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
thelesabre.com

Second body found in Lake Mead

Two bodies have recently been found in Lake Mead, the largest reservoir in the US, located about 30 miles southeast of Las Vegas. Lake Mead, located behind the Hoover Dam in Clark County, Nevada is the largest reservoir in the nation, and has been seeing a rapidly decreasing water level due to the current severe drought. Lake Mead supplies drinking and agricultural water to the states of Nevada, Arizona, California as well as some of Mexico with its primary supply coming from the Colorado River. The Colorado River and Lake Mead supply roughly 90 percent of southern Nevada’s drinking and agricultural water. Lake Mead recently dropped below 1,056 feet in elevation. At its highest level, Lake Mead was near 1,225 feet in elevation. (These levels are based on altitude, not depth, which varies.)
CLARK COUNTY, NV

Community Policy