ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

JVT could not collect knighthood because he is isolating with Covid

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UxgbB_0fi4SSIT00

Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam missed the ceremony to mark his knighthood due to catching Covid-19, officials have confirmed.

Sir Jonathan was awarded a knighthood in the New Year Honours list for his services to public health.

The former deputy chief medical officer for England gained public affection for delivering health messages with a dose of humour and colourful analogies during the pandemic.

He was supposed to receive his knighthood from the Duke of Cambridge at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday but could not attend due to getting Covid-19.

Sir Jonathan will instead collect his gong at a later date.

A spokesperson for the University of Nottingham said that Prof Sir Jonathan was isolating at home and is “almost completely recovered”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FFXX7_0fi4SSIT00
Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam gained popularity during the media briefings in Downing Street (PA) (PA Archive)

“Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam was diagnosed with Covid-19 infection early last week.

“He is fully vaccinated, is continuing to work whilst isolating at home and is almost completely recovered,” the spokesperson said.

“He is very disappointed not to have attended his investiture yesterday as was planned, however it will be rescheduled and he is very much looking forward to receiving his Knighthood for services to public health.

“This is a timely reminder that no matter how vigilant we remain, the risk of infection from Covid-19 remains present and can affect anyone.

“We should all continue to take reasonable steps to protect ourselves including getting fully vaccinated.”

Sir Jonathan, affectionately known as JVT, served as the deputy chief medical officer for England 2017 and March this year.

He helped steer the nation through the Covid-19 crisis and became a popular face behind the Downing Street press conference podium.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Judge set to decide whether doctors can stop treating Archie Battersbee

A High Court judge has set a timetable for decisions on the future of a 12-year-old boy who is at the centre of a treatment dispute after suffering devastating brain damage. Mrs Justice Arbuthnot has heard how specialists treating Archie Battersbee at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, think it “highly likely” he is dead and say life support treatment should end.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Knighthood#England#Uk#Jvt
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

NHS trust apologises after mother ‘ignored and neglected’ before son’s death

An NHS trust has said it is “deeply sorry” for letting down the family of a baby after the mother told an inquest she felt “ignored and neglected” before her son’s death.Quinn Lias Parker died of multiple organ failure and brain damage 36 hours after birth at Nottingham’s City Hospital on July 16 last year.His mother, Emmie Studencki, told Nottingham Coroner’s Court she had asked a midwife to perform an emergency Caesarean, with the coroner concluding it was a “possibility” Quinn would have survived had one been carried out earlier.A narrative verdict delivered by assistant coroner Dr Elizabeth Didcock came...
HEALTH
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Husband due to miss anniversary trip after waiting seven weeks for passport

A Welsh man looks set to miss his long-awaited 35th wedding anniversary trip to Turkey after his passport failed to come back in time.Mark Davies, from Swansea, booked the celebration trip to Turkey for next Monday with wife Gillian - but before setting off, both had to renew their passports.The couple sent off their standard passport applications in March. While Mrs Davies’s travel document arrived within four weeks, Mr Davies is still awaiting his more than seven weeks later, with a strong chance he will miss out on Monday’s holiday.Mrs Davies told WalesOnline: “It has been so stressful. We both...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
135K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy