ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Johnson and Sunak face pressure to act in face of soaring inflation

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sPZFs_0fi4SAed00
Financial News

Boris Johnson hinted at future help for people struggling with the rising cost-of-living, but there was no immediate extra support as inflation hit a 40-year high.

The Prime Minister and Chancellor Rishi Sunak are under intense pressure to act after Consumer Prices Index inflation soared to 9% in the year to April, up from 7% in March, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Mr Sunak warned that he could not “protect people completely” from the cost-of-living squeeze, but the Prime Minister promised to “look at all the measures that we need” to get people “through to the other side” of the inflation spike.

Mr Johnson suggested that part of the rise in energy prices was because of the “tough” decision to sanction Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Px6Uo_0fi4SAed00
Chancellor Rishi Sunak at Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting (Henry Nicholls/PA) (PA Wire)

The rise in CPI was the fastest measured rate since records began in 1989, and the ONS estimates it was the highest since 1982.

The Bank of England has a mandate to keep inflation below 2%, but Governor Andrew Bailey has admitted to being helpless in the face of global pressures including a spike in energy costs and the war in Ukraine.

Mr Sunak said: “Countries around the world are dealing with rising inflation.

“Today’s inflation numbers are driven by the energy price cap rise in April, which in turn is driven by higher global energy prices.

“We cannot protect people completely from these global challenges but are providing significant support where we can, and stand ready to take further action.”

Opposition parties and some Tory MPs want to impose a windfall tax on oil and gas companies which have enjoyed bumper profits as a result of high global prices.

The money raised would be used to alleviate the pressure on households.

At Prime Minister’s Questions Mr Johnson was repeatedly pressed on the issue by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

Mr Johnson said the Government was “not, in principle, in favour of higher taxation” but promised a “sensible approach, governed by the impact on investment and jobs” – ministers have argued that a windfall tax would deter investment by the oil and gas giants.

“Of course we will look at all the measures that we need to take to get people through to the other side, but the only reason we can do that is because we took the tough decisions that were necessary during the pandemic,” he said.

The Prime Minister added: “We always knew that there would be a short-term cost in weaning ourselves off Putin’s hydrocarbons and in sanctioning the Russian economy.

“Everybody in this House voted for those sanctions. We knew that it would be tough but… giving in, not sticking the course, would ultimately be the far greater economic risk.”

The Chancellor has already pledged around £22 billion in support, including £9 billion to deal with household energy bills and measures to mitigate the impact of April’s rise in National Insurance Contributions (NICs).

But he faces calls for more action immediately, rather than waiting for the autumn budget, with inflation set to increase further this year.

Reports have suggested that measures including increasing the warm home discount by up to £600 to cope with rising energy bills are under consideration.

The Times suggested that the package to help with energy bills could be unveiled in July followed by tax cuts in the autumn.

The I newspaper reported that Mr Sunak was plotting a 1p cut in income tax from April 2023, a year earlier than planned.

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said it was “critical” for the Government to examine ways to help people facing real hardship and support vulnerable firms.

The British Chambers of Commerce called for Mr Sunak to reverse the rise in NICs and give businesses a VAT discount on their energy bills.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves demanded a full emergency budget to address the crisis in living standards.

She said: “Today’s inflation data will add to the worries families already face as prices soar and pay packets are crunched.”

Liberal Democrat Leader Sir Ed Davey said: “Families and pensioners on the brink need saving from soaring inflation but this Conservative government is nowhere to be found.

“We need an emergency VAT cut now to slash prices at the till and fuel pump today.

“The warning lights are all flashing red and Boris Johnson hasn’t a second to lose.”

Imran Hussain, director of policy and campaigns at charity Action for Children, said: “These grim figures make clear that more and more families are starting to run out of road as they face inflation at its highest level in a generation, spiralling energy bills set to rise further and an entirely inadequate benefits system.

“They need help with meeting basic living costs now, not warm words hinting at action in the future.”

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Judge set to decide whether doctors can stop treating Archie Battersbee

A High Court judge has set a timetable for decisions on the future of a 12-year-old boy who is at the centre of a treatment dispute after suffering devastating brain damage. Mrs Justice Arbuthnot has heard how specialists treating Archie Battersbee at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, think it “highly likely” he is dead and say life support treatment should end.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Ed Davey
Person
Boris Johnson
The Guardian

UK inflation hits 40-year high of 9% as cost of food and energy soars

UK inflation soared to 9% in April – its highest level for more than 40 years – as the rising cost of gas and electricity pushed household energy bills to record levels. The escalating cost of food and transport also contributed to the rising cost of living, deepening the crisis affecting millions of low- and middle-income families.
BUSINESS
The Independent

The graphs that show how dire the inflation crisis is

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has announced that inflation hit 9.1 per cent in the year to April – the highest rate in 40 years.The Bank of England (BoE) has the mandate to keep Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation below 2 per cent. But governor Andrew Bailey said the bank is “helpless” in the face of global issues exacerbated by Russia’s war in Ukraine, including runaway energy costs and higher food prices.The consumer crisis has also been made worse by inconsistent wage growth that has failed to keep up with rising costs of living. Mr Bailey’s warning of rising unemployment...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Poorest ‘face almost 11% inflation’ as energy bills fuel cost-of-living squeeze

The poorest households are bearing the brunt of rising prices, with inflation of almost 11% driven by rising energy bills, experts have warned.Official statistics showed Consumer Prices Index inflation hit a 40-year high of 9% in April, but analysis by economic think tanks showed the squeeze on budgets faced by the poor was even greater.Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) analysis indicated the bottom 10% of the population in terms of income faced an inflation rate of 10.9%, while for the richest 10% it was 7.9%, a full three percentage points lower.The Resolution Foundation (RF), which focuses on living standards, estimated...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Vat#Uk#Ons#The Bank Of England
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Income Tax
Country
U.K.
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Russia warns it will deploy ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missiles ‘capable of hitting UK’ by the autumn

Russia has announced it will deploy its recently tested “Satan II” missile by the autumn, as tensions between Moscow and the west mount amid the Ukraine war.The Kremlin announced the first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system on Wednesday, with experts warning the warhead could target the UK as well as Europe and the US. The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.This week's test, after years of delays due to funding and technical...
POLITICS
The Independent

Inflation news - live: Cost of living crisis deepens as price rises hit 40-year high

Inflation has hit its highest level in 40 years amid the deepening cost of living crisis.The rate shot up to a fresh record high of 9 per cent last month, up from 7 per cent in March, following a £700 increase to energy bills.It comes after Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, warned of “apocalyptic” food prices in the months ahead due to the war in Ukraine. The central bank has said inflation is likely to keep rising to around 10 per cent this year.The Confederation of British Industry also warned of a “historic squeeze” in household finances...
BUSINESS
BBC

Who is to blame for soaring prices?

There was nothing more certain than a blame game erupting about the cost of living crisis. The Bank of England's target in law is to get inflation to 2% on the Consumer Price Index measure, but it is now heading for 10%. It is a clear and rather spectacular failure...
BUSINESS
The Independent

With inflation now at a 40-year high, what can households expect next?

Households are facing the highest inflation for 40 years and the cost-of-living squeeze is expected to get even worse.While energy bills are the big driving force behind the rise in inflation to 9% in April, Britons are now being hit with price rises across most essentials such as food and clothing.Here we look at what is causing the crippling cost crunch, what action is being taken and what households can expect over the next few months.– Why is everything more expensive?Inflation was already rising at a fast clip after Covid-19 hit global supply chains with a combination of pent-up demand...
BUSINESS
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
135K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy