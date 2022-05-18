ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston elementary student brings sheep to class as reading goal reward

JOHNSTON, Iowa — A Johnston elementary principal found a way to help a fifth grader meet his goal this spring.

Wallace Elementary Principal Suzie Pearson told Eric that if he met his reading goal this spring, he could bring his sheep to school.

The plan worked. Eric met his goal and Principal Pearson kept her promise.

A few days ago, Eric introduced six of his sheep to the students and staff at Wallace Elementary.

