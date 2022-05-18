PMQs: Starmer and Johnson on windfall tax on oil firms' excess profits

National Grid will become the biggest investor in the transition to a green economy on the FTSE, its chief executive said on Thursday.John Pettigrew, who runs the grid giant, said the firm wants to balance this with keeping bills down for customers.It comes during a time of transition for the business, which has agreed to sell one of its units to the Government to set up a new authority which will oversee the grid system.The business will be investing £24 billion into green projects to decarbonise energy networks in the UK and elsewhere over the next five years.It is part...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO