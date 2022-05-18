ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

PMQs: Starmer and Johnson on windfall tax on oil firms' excess profits

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Labour leader wanted to know if Boris Johnson backed his party's plan...

The Independent

Liz Truss says ‘high-paid jobs’ answer to cost of living crisis

Liz Truss has said the creation of more “high-paid jobs” will get Britain through the cost of living crisis, as she resisted calls to impose a windfall tax on the oil and gas giants.The foreign secretary said an emergency levy would make it “difficult to attract future investment” – and suggested that better-paid jobs would help struggling Britons cope with soaring bills.“The important thing is getting economic growth up, getting those high-paid jobs into our country, attracting the investment – that is what we need to do to sustain ourselves through a very severe economic storm,” Ms Truss told...
ECONOMY
BBC

Northern Ireland: Liz Truss sets out new law on post-Brexit trade deal

Liz Truss has said a new law would be introduced to change the post-Brexit trade deal for Northern Ireland. The foreign secretary insisted the bill would be legal under international law. Boris Johnson's government agreed the trade deal - which governs how goods enter Northern Ireland from the rest of...
POLITICS
The Independent

National Grid will become the biggest green investor on the FTSE, says boss

National Grid will become the biggest investor in the transition to a green economy on the FTSE, its chief executive said on Thursday.John Pettigrew, who runs the grid giant, said the firm wants to balance this with keeping bills down for customers.It comes during a time of transition for the business, which has agreed to sell one of its units to the Government to set up a new authority which will oversee the grid system.The business will be investing £24 billion into green projects to decarbonise energy networks in the UK and elsewhere over the next five years.It is part...
BUSINESS
The Independent

US won’t agree UK trade deal if Boris Johnson ‘discards’ protocol, says Speaker Pelosi

The US Congress will not agree to a free trade deal with the UK if Boris Johnson plunges ahead with a plan to “discard” the Northern Ireland Protocol, Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said.The leader of the US House of Representatives said it was “deeply concerning” the British government was planning to unilaterally end protocol checks previously agreed with the EU.Ms Pelosi said she had previously told Mr Johnson and foreign secretary Liz Truss that if they choose to “undermine” the Good Friday Agreement, then Congress “cannot and will not support a bilateral free trade agreement with the UK”.Mr Johnson...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Hospitality costs: How will firms survive after summer?

Surging costs mean the summer season may be the last for some hospitality businesses in the struggling sector, a politician has warned. Plaid Cymru's Mabon ap Gwynfor said a 20% VAT rise for restaurants and hotels was the latest shock, and has written to Chancellor Rishi Sunak asking for a cut, and reversal of other measures.
INDUSTRY
BBC

NI Troubles: Legacy bill published by the UK government

The government has introduced legislation that aims to draw a line under the Northern Ireland Troubles by dealing with so-called legacy issues. The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill runs to almost 100 pages. It is an attempt to deal with more than 1,000 unsolved killings. A central element...
POLITICS

