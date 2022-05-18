ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Goldonna News: May 18, 2022

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sizzling summer season is right around the corner and the community is preparing for a hot one!. The Village of Goldonna has announced a special called meeting that will take place on Friday, May 20th at 6:00 pm. The agenda item will be “Encroachment of Right of Ways.” There seems...

KSLA

Residents of Shreveport apartment complex gather to shed positive light on community

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Residents came together at Village Square Apartments in an effort to show appreciation and shine a positive light on their community. Sherri Stewart put the event together in hopes of strengthening the bonds between residents and surrounding neighbors. Members of the Shreveport Fire Department and the Shreveport Police Department were also in attendance.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Natchitoches Jazz and R&B festival officially begins

NATCHITOCHES, La. – A weekend full of music has begun on the riverbank with the Natchitoches Jazz and R&B festival. The Friday night kickoff featured a glimpse of what is to come Saturday, hosted by Trini Triggs, starting at noon. Wristbands can be bought online at natchjazzfest.com or in...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Odds and ends from around the parish

Speculation about local construction is a popular discussion on social media. Rumors abound and jokes about getting yet another Mexican restaurant occur often. What is not a rumor is confirmation a Panda Express restaurant is under construction in what was the west side of the Don Chuy parking lot next to Whataburger.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Notice of Death – May 16, 2022

A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. Benedict “Bubba” LaCour, Jr. Service: Saturday, May 21 at 11 am at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Isle Brevelle. Service: Tuesday, May 17 at 11 am at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Natchitoches. SABINE:. Adell Sills.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Drawdown for Saline Lake (Natchitoches and Winn Parishes)

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has scheduled a drawdown of Saline Lake (Natchitoches and Winn Parishes) for giant salvinia management, reduction of organic muck, and fish habitat improvement. The drawdown is designed to reduce the further expansion of salvinia as summertime temperatures promote maximum growth. The water...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KPEL 96.5

This North Louisiana Home For Sale is Stuck in the 1960s

A home went up for sale in West Monroe and I can't stop scrolling through the photos. What in the 1960s is this?. This is the Home That Time Forgot About. It was built in 1962 and has been beautifully maintained, however, it could use some major updating. Someone's Nana and Papa took great care of a home they probably had built to raise a family. The real estate agent who listed the home called it a "mid-century gem in West Monroe". It is a gem, it has remained untouched and it can be yours for $250,000.
WEST MONROE, LA
bossierpress.com

Airline Dr. sewer project

Commercial development along north Airline Dr. is continuing at a rapid pace and. contractors for the Bossier Parish Police Jury are moving ahead with an extension. of the parish’s sewer system to help accommodate new businesses. Cost of the project is roughly $1.2 million, including a gravity main at...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
fgazette.com

Scholarship winner announced for UGH program

Madisyn Andrews was selected as a recipient of the 2022 It’s a Girl Thing Making Proud Choices scholarship. Andrews is a 2022 graduate of Union Parish High School and the daughter of Tenequa Thompson from Farmerville. Andrews joined the program when she was in middle school, finishing her senior...
FARMERVILLE, LA
KNOE TV8

LDH is sending out pink letters to Medicaid recipients

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Big changes are coming if you’re on Medicaid. The Covid Emergency Plan may be ending soon and that means benefits could start being reviewed. Officials say the Emergency Plan began in 2020 when the pandemic broke out, but now that it may be ending they have to re-evaluate their roles.
MONROE, LA
K945

Shreveport’s State Office Building Is Moving to Downtown

Louisiana is moving forward with plans to move the state office to downtown Shreveport. The current facility at Jordan and Fairfield is in deplorable condition and the state has been spending millions to keep it operating. But now it looks like a deal is done to move those state workers...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Fire Department Announces the Opening of a New Station #8

This is another of those stories that is just a little bittersweet to me. Back in the 80's I wanted to be on the Shreveport Fire Department so badly, I even sat through a city council meeting where the city department heads were presenting their upcoming fiscal year budgets. The city, at that time, was under a hiring freeze, and I wanted to see if a new training class was going to be scheduled for the fire department. I had several friends then who were already firemen, and I hung out at #8... a lot... I love that building. It turns out God had other plans for me, (otherwise I wouldn't be here at this awesome job today), so I think it worked out for the best. Seems He knew what He was doing.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Haughton community comes together for Clay Moock

City of Shreveport says company declined their offer to manage community pools this summer. The City of Shreveport and SPAR say they are working quickly to develop a plan to provide access to swim programs and to create a safe experience for youth this summer. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
SHREVEPORT, LA
kalb.com

30 graduate from Alexandria Regional Police Academy, five added to APD roster

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - To cap off National Police Week, cadets enrolled in the 90th class of the Alexandria Regional Police Academy graduated on Friday, May 20, 2022. Thirty cadets graduated, representing 14 agencies around Central Louisiana. The Alexandria Regional Police Academy is highly regarded around Louisiana for the intense training and elite officers that graduate from the program.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KSLA

4 puppies dead after being left in the sun in closed plastic box outside of Shreveport shelter, Humane Society says

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Four puppies are dead after being left outside of an animal shelter in Shreveport, reportedly inside of a Rubbermaid container with the lid on. On Thursday, May 19, the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana posted on its Facebook page that someone left a Rubbermaid container with four puppies inside outside of the Shreveport shelter on Linwood Avenue for more than five hours. The shelter claims the person did not ring the doorbell or come inside, or notify anyone they’d left the puppies there.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Southwood High closed on May 20

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Southwood High School students will get a three-day weekend ahead of summer break. The Caddo Parish School Board announced that the SHS campus is closed on May 20. The campus is dealing with low water pressure. According to the city, water pressure was restored around 4:15...
CADDO PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Audit: Thousands moved to personal account

An independent audit of the city of Oakdale found that a now deceased city clerk transferred nearly $500,000 in city funds to her personal bank accounts without authorization over a two-year period. The clerk allegedly made transfers estimated to be $248,564 and $203,753 for the fiscal years ending June 30,...
OAKDALE, LA
KTBS

Former manager of Shreveport public pools describes threatening call

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Controversy swirling around the contract to run the city's five public swimming pools took an ugly turn with an anonymous threat against the former manager. For more than a week, Shelley McMillian, Director of Rock Solid Athletic Club, has been questioning the city's decision to award the contract to USA Management of Atlanta.
SHREVEPORT, LA

