A Florida woman was found shot to death in her driveway in what authorities believe to be a murder-suicide. According to a news release, police responded to a call of shots fired at a Titusville, Fla., home the morning of May 12. Upon arrival, they discovered 24-year-old nurse Haley Friedel suffering from multiple gunshot wounds sitting in the driver's seat of her car, parked in her driveway, the release read.

TITUSVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO