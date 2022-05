All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The grand finale of Dallas Black Dance Theatre's 45th season celebration will feature spellbinding aerial duet What to Say? Notes on Echo and Narcissus. Co-Chair of the National Dance Committee for SAG-AFTRA, Southern Methodist University graduate, and former DBDT dancer Jamal Story brings to life the heartbreak of the Greek tragedy of unrequited love by weaving mesmerizing, passionate movements throughout the work.

DALLAS, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO