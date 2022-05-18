ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

St. Cloud’s Kinder Coffee Lab Offering Free Cold Brew on Thursday

By Sarah Mueller
1390 Granite City Sports
1390 Granite City Sports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. CLOUD -- Getting your caffeine fix will be a little easier this week. Kinder Coffee Lab in St. Cloud is hosting their annual Free Cold Brew Day on Thursday. From 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. you can visit the drive-thru...

1390granitecitysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
1390 Granite City Sports

Food Drive Raises 7 Tons For Central Minnesota

ST. CLOUD -- Central Minnesota donated over 7 tons of food to "Stamp Out Hunger" last weekend. The National Association of Letter Carriers’ "Stamp Out Hunger" event is the largest one-day food drive in the nation, feeding millions of Americans. Sandra Miller, food drive coordinator, says last Saturday's event...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Cloud, MN
Food & Drinks
Local
Minnesota Government
City
St. Cloud, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Saint Cloud, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Government
CBS Minnesota

An Exclusive Look At Minnesota’s First 5-Star Hotel

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s the first one ever in Minnesota. Yes, there is a list of impressive companies here, but for some reason, there’s never been a five-star hotel — until now. Four Seasons Minneapolis opens June 1. A five-star hotel sounds kind of intimidating, but the leaders say they are going to make this into a community center for all. Until now, no one has seen inside. WCCO is bringing you the is the very first public look. You may have seen it from the outside, but this is the first look inside. And it’s quite a sight to see. “This is special. This...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Roastery#Coffee Shop#Suburbs#Food Drink
bulletin-news.com

Fierce Thunderstorm Hits St. Paul, Golf-Ball Sized Hailstones Reported

A short thunderstorm blasted across the Twin Cities on Thursday afternoon, pelting St. Paul with golf ball-sized hail. Soon after 4 p.m., the storm hit the east metro and traveled fast into western Wisconsin. A severe thunderstorm watch was in force for the metro and outlying areas until 10 p.m.
SAINT PAUL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Axios Twin Cities

5 Twin Cities farmers markets to visit this May

The weather is warm and summer farmers markets have returned to Minneapolis.If you want to support local farmers and pick up some fresh produce, check out these markets open now. Mill City Farmers Market: A downtown Minneapolis staple, this market is steps from the Stone Arch Bridge and posts weekly vendor lists for visitors to plan ahead.Open Saturdays, 8am-1pm. St. Paul Farmers Market: Though the downtown St. Paul market is the most popular, the organization operates over 15 others across the east metro. Roseville, Andover, Burnsville and St. Paul's are open now. Dates and times vary, see the calendar for more. Richfield Farmers Market: The market at Veterans Park has a large variety of vendors, including small businesses, local bakeries and food trucks. Saturdays, 7am-12pm. Minneapolis Farmers Market: This daily market operates year-round near North Loop, and a second location on Nicollet Avenue in downtown will open later this summer. Daily, 6am-1pm. Northeast Farmers Market: Shoppers can visit the weekly outdoor market or stop by Bauhaus Brew Labs for the monthly "Market After Dark" — $1 from each beverage purchased is donated to the market. Saturdays, 9am-1pm.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
minnesotamonthly.com

Justin Sutherland Recommends 5 Spices and Rubs for BBQ

Brisket Rub at Lowry Hill Meats in Minneapolis for brisket. Rib Rub at Von Hanson’s various locations for baby back ribs, or mix it with some melted butter and pour over popcorn. Bourbon and Smoke Rub at Hackenmueller’s in Robbinsdale for prime rib. Tennessee Hot at various grocery...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WJON

Back The Badge Car Show This Weekend

ST. CLOUD -- The “Back the Badge” car show is coming to St. Cloud this weekend. The car show runs Saturday at the Crossroads Center from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. All proceeds benefit the Law Enforcement Labor Services (LELS) Benevolent Fund which provides support for families of Minnesota’s public safety professionals who are seriously injured or killed in the line of duty.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
982K+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy