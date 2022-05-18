Vote now: Which Ohio high school baseball player was the most-deserving all-star?

Which Ohio high school baseball player was most deserving of being an SBLive all-star?

Photo by Gabe Haferman

As the high school baseball playoffs get underway this week, we're taking one last all-star-focused look at the regular season.

Last week we posted SBLive “Ohio’s all-star baseball team” as voted by the fans.

We highlighted some of the top first basemen , second basemen , third basemen, shortstops , catchers , outfielders , right-handed pitchers and left-handed pitchers , and the fans chose their favorites.

But as we noted on those original lists, they weren’t meant to be comprehensive, as there are hundreds of talented baseball players in Ohio.

We also asked readers to weigh in on who we missed, so now we’ll circle back to some of those we overlooked and let the fans weigh in.

Vote in the poll below to decide which baseball player was most deserving of being an SBLive Ohio all-star.

