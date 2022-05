ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud State University has found their new women's hockey coach. Brian Idalski has been named the programs sixth Women's Hockey Head Coach. I'm really excited to be back in St. Cloud and for the opportunity to lead the women's hockey program. The WCHA is the best collegiate hockey conference in North America, and I look forward to building St. Cloud State into a winner. I'm thankful to Heather Weems and the search committee for entrusting me with this opportunity and can't wait to get to work.

