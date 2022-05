LINCOLN COUNTY — A Missouri appeals court has reversed a lower court's ruling that Lincoln County's circuit clerk was improperly stripped of her powers. The appeals court's ruling this week said that Lincoln County Presiding Judge Patrick S. Flynn had the power to give himself "appointing authority" and that Karla Allsberry, the clerk he and two other judges voted out of her seat in 2019, will have to pay her own attorney fees.

LINCOLN COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO