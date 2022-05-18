ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Arcos Dorados: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) _ Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $24.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The company said it had profit of 12 cents per share.

The restaurant owner posted revenue of $790.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $787.3 million.

Arcos Dorados shares have risen 28% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 20% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARCO

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Recap: Advanced Drainage Systems Q4 Earnings

Advanced Drainage Systems WMS reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 06:40 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Advanced Drainage Systems missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.66. Revenue was up $234.38 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
pymnts

Lowe’s Posts Mixed Q1 Earnings as Chilly Spring Cools Demand

Chilly spring weather was blamed on home improvement retailer Lowe’s drop in first-quarter fiscal year sales, coming in at $23.7 billion compared to $24.4 billion in the first quarter of 2021, according to the company’s earnings report on Wednesday (May 18). Its biggest rival Home Depot on Tuesday...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Ap#Arco#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Walmart, Citigroup, Paramount and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Walmart — Shares dropped over 11% after the big-box retailer reported quarterly earnings that significantly missed Wall Street's expectations. Walmart posted adjusted first-quarter earnings of $1.30 per share on revenue of $141.57 billion. Analysts had expected a profit of $1.48 per share on revenue of $138.94 billion, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates. Walmart cited cost pressures from rising fuel prices, higher inventory levels and overstaffing.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Walmart shares slide as inflation hits profits

WMT WALMART INC. 123.39 -8.00 -6.08%. The company attributed the profit miss to higher wage expenses as declining omicron cases led to overstaffing, higher inventory and higher costs for shipping, storage, food and fuel due to inflation, which is currently running near a 40-year-high. "Bottom-line results were unexpected and reflect...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Union Pacific

Within the last quarter, Union Pacific UNP has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 8 analysts have an average price target of $271.12 versus the current price of Union Pacific at $225.0, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 8 analysts...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Northern Trust

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Northern Trust NTRS within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Northern Trust. The company has an average price target of $132.0 with a high of $145.00 and a low of $116.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Industrials Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. The following stocks are considered to be...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Deckers Outdoor Shares Jump After Solid Q4 Results

Deckers Outdoor Corp DECK reported fourth-quarter net sales growth of 31.2% year-over-year to $736 million, +31.7% on a constant currency basis, beating the consensus of $639.20 million. Wholesale net sales increased 37.6% Y/Y to $448.8 million, and Direct-to-Consumer increased 22.2% Y/Y to $287.2 million. Comparable DTC net sales increased 19.3%...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Insiders Buy Around $22M Of 2 Stocks

Although the Dow Jones surged sharply by over 400 points on Tuesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for T. Rowe Price Gr

Within the last quarter, T. Rowe Price Gr TROW has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 9 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, T. Rowe Price Gr has an average price target of $148.0 with a high of $187.00 and a low of $90.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Saia

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Saia SAIA within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $235.57 versus the current price of Saia at $183.23, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated...
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For May 19, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $4.24 billion before the opening bell. BJ's Wholesale shares fell 2.9% to $51.85 in after-hours trading. Bath & Body...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Applied Materials Stock Is Sliding After Hours

Applied Materials Inc AMAT shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results and issued earnings guidance below analyst estimates. Applied Materials said fiscal second-quarter revenue increased 12% year-over-year to $6.25 billion, which came in below the $6.37-billion estimate. The company reported quarterly adjusted...
STOCKS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

902K+
Followers
440K+
Post
406M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy