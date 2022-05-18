Arcos Dorados: Q1 Earnings Snapshot
MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) _ Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $24.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The company said it had profit of 12 cents per share.
The restaurant owner posted revenue of $790.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $787.3 million.
Arcos Dorados shares have risen 28% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 20% in the last 12 months.
