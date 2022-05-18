ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

TJX: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) _ The TJX Cos. (TJX) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $587.5 million.

The Framingham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 68 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores posted revenue of $11.41 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.55 billion.

TJX expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.13 to $3.20 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TJX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TJX

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Cisco stock plunges as company forecasts surprising revenue decline

Cisco missed on the top line in the fiscal third quarter and issued a worse-than-expected revenue forecast for the current quarter. Analysts at Citigroup said last month that competitors are taking networking switch market share from Cisco. Cisco shares plunged by as much as 17% in extended trading on Wednesday...
STOCKS
Fortune

Target shares collapse after earnings miss

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. One day after Walmart took a drubbing on Wall Street, Target is facing investor wrath after reporting quarterly profits that were significantly short of expectations. Shares of the retailer were...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Recap: Cisco Systems Q3 Earnings

Cisco Systems CSCO reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cisco Systems beat estimated earnings by 1.16%, reporting an EPS of $0.87 versus an estimate of $0.86. Revenue was up $32.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Kohl's: Q1 Earnings Insights

Kohl's KSS reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Kohl's missed estimated earnings by 84.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.7. Revenue was down $172.00 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Benzinga

Recap: Shoe Carnival Q1 Earnings

Shoe Carnival SCVL reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Shoe Carnival beat estimated earnings by 10.47%, reporting an EPS of $0.95 versus an estimate of $0.86. Revenue was down $10.93 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Walmart, Citigroup, Paramount and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Walmart — Shares dropped over 11% after the big-box retailer reported quarterly earnings that significantly missed Wall Street's expectations. Walmart posted adjusted first-quarter earnings of $1.30 per share on revenue of $141.57 billion. Analysts had expected a profit of $1.48 per share on revenue of $138.94 billion, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates. Walmart cited cost pressures from rising fuel prices, higher inventory levels and overstaffing.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tjx#Snapshot#Ap#Zacks Investment Research#Automated Insights
WWD

Target Disappoints, Shares Plunge Nearly 25 Percent

Click here to read the full article. Wall Street laid into Target on Wednesday after the company failed to deliver on quarterly profits. The Minneapolis-based big-box retailer revealed earnings, increasing top-line revenues but falling short on profits due to continued pandemic-related headwinds. The news caused shares of Target to plunge more than 27 percent Wednesday, ultimately closing down 24.87 percent to $161.73 apiece.More from WWDA Look at Megan Fox's Most Fashionable MomentsPhotos of the Most Searched Celebrities at the 2022 Met GalaPhotos of the Black Sheer Met Gala Fashion Trend “Throughout the quarter, we faced unexpectedly high costs, driven by a number...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Replimune Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

Replimune Group REPL reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Replimune Group missed estimated earnings by 3.45%, reporting an EPS of $-0.6 versus an estimate of $-0.58. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

PepsiCo And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

US crude oil futures traded lower, dropping around 1% on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Executives Buy Around $3.5M Of 2 Stocks

Although Dow Jones futures traded sharply lower this morning on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Footwear News

Ugg Drives Strong Results for Deckers in Q4 and the Full Year

Click here to read the full article. Deckers shares were up 12% in after hours trading after the company reported strong results for its fourth quarter and full year. The footwear conglomerate — which also owns Hoka, Ugg and Teva — reported that net sales in Q4 increased 31.2% to $736 million. The sales were led by the Ugg brand, which saw net sales increase 24.7% to $374.6 million. Net income was $68.8 million and diluted earnings per share was $2.51. For fiscal year 2022, Deckers recorded that net sales increased 23.8% to $3.15 billion, on top of 19.4% growth last year. Diluted...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

A Preview Of Globant's Earnings

Globant GLOB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-05-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Globant will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16. Globant bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Industrials Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. The following stocks are considered to be...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Applied Materials Stock Is Sliding After Hours

Applied Materials Inc AMAT shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results and issued earnings guidance below analyst estimates. Applied Materials said fiscal second-quarter revenue increased 12% year-over-year to $6.25 billion, which came in below the $6.37-billion estimate. The company reported quarterly adjusted...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Deckers Outdoor Shares Jump After Solid Q4 Results

Deckers Outdoor Corp DECK reported fourth-quarter net sales growth of 31.2% year-over-year to $736 million, +31.7% on a constant currency basis, beating the consensus of $639.20 million. Wholesale net sales increased 37.6% Y/Y to $448.8 million, and Direct-to-Consumer increased 22.2% Y/Y to $287.2 million. Comparable DTC net sales increased 19.3%...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

902K+
Followers
440K+
Post
406M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy