TJX: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) _ The TJX Cos. (TJX) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $587.5 million.

The Framingham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 68 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores posted revenue of $11.41 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.55 billion.

TJX expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.13 to $3.20 per share.

