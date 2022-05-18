ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Billie Eilish Is Hell Bent on Crashing Into David Letterman in ‘My Guest Needs No Introduction’ Trailer

By Gil Kaufman
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

There aren’t many rules in Go-Karting, except one very important one: don’t crash into the other racers. Unfortunately for David Letterman, Billie Eilish does not play by the rules. In the trailer for the upcoming fourth season of Letterman’s Netflix interview show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction , the 75-year-old funnyman hits the track with the 20-year-old pop star and the results are a white-knuckler for the late night legend.

The pair get a few simple rules before hitting the track, including — are you listening Billie? — “absolutely no bumping.” Letterman seems anxious, telling Eilish “I’m worried because I’m elderly… I don’t want something to snap. Why don’t we go miniature golfing?” The answer from Eilish is simple, “‘Cause I’m good at this!”

Ready to roll in her bondage pants, Slipknot shirt and black cardigan, Billie slips on her helmet as the trackmaster warns Letterman that the last time the singer revved her engine she crashed into “a couple” of people. Promising she’ll take it easy on him while tossing a winky side-eye to the camera, Eilish waves to her mom and mashes the accelerator.

The action gets intense as Eilish gleefully whips around the track, whooping all the way, determined to chase Letterman down as she squeals, “I’m right behind you!” while, of course, bumping into him. After the heated race Letterman vows to “look at the tape” to confirm which cackling speedster was trying to run him down as he smiles and complains, “Because I think she just speared me for the heck of it.”

Delayed by two years due to the pandemic, the upcoming six-episode season of My Guest is slated to drop on Netflix on Friday (May 20) and feature interviews with Cardi B, Kevin Durant, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ryan Reynolds, and Will Smith, whose episode was filmed before he slapped Chris Rock at this year’s Oscars.

Check out the trailer below.

More from Billboard

Comments / 1

Related
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Popculture

Rebel Wilson Transforms Into Britney Spears for New Netflix Comedy 'Senior Year'

Rebel Wilson is channeling her inner pop princess. The Aussie actor went all out to recreate a classic Britney Spears music video for her new movie Senior Year. In the new Netflix movie, Rebel Wilson plays the role of a former cheer captain who "falls off a pyramid and into a 20-year coma" and later "wakes up as a 37-year-old woman, ready to return to high school, regain her status and claim the prom queen crown that eluded her."
MOVIES
Variety

Joe Alwyn and ‘Conversations With Friends’ Co-Stars React to Taylor Swift Praising the Series as ‘Phenomenal’

Click here to read the full article. “Conversations With Friends” star Joe Alwyn and his castmates are, no surprise, thrilled that his girlfriend Taylor Swift has broadcast her support for the Hulu series to her 210 million Instagram followers. The singer recently posted an Instagram Story featuring screengrab of a headline from Time magazine that praised the series. Swift’s caption read, “Can confirm it’s phenomenal.” “I’m happy for anyone who enjoys it,” Alwyn told me on Tuesday night at an FYC screening and Q&A at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood. “It’s such a loved book. I was such a fan...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Letterman
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Jojo Siwa
Person
Julia Louis Dreyfus
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Cardi B
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#No Introduction#Academy Awards
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Jennifer Grey Reveals the Horrific Way She First Learned Her Dad Was Gay

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Grey and her Oscar-winning father, Joel Grey, have always shared a close relationship, but when it comes to his sexuality, it wasn’t her dad who revealed the news. Instead of his private life ,and who he chooses to date staying as a family affair, it was a boyfriend’s mother who revealed the news to her in a less-than-desirable way, Jennifer shared in her new memoir, Out of the Corner. She didn’t find out the truth until the late 1980s when she was dating actor Matthew Broderick. She was home alone with his mother, Patricia...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp laughs as Disney executive asked whether he could be paid ‘one million alpacas’ for Pirates role

Johnny Depp found humour in a question asked during a Disney executive’s testimony in the ongoing defamation trial brought against ex-wife Amber Heard. In a pre-recorded deposition presented to the court on Thursday (19 May), Tina Newman – who works on the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise – was questioned about Depp’s future in a potential sixth film. “Do you know whether Mr Depp is being considered for a role in Pirates 6?” Heard’s lawyer inquired. To which Newman responded “I don’t know one way or another,” adding that the “decision does not fall within my job responsibilities. It’s...
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn: A Timeline of Their Relationship

A perfect pair! Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn have kept their love life out of the spotlight — but the couple’s low-key relationship still makes fans swoon. The “Shape of You” singer first met Seaborn when they were kids in Sheffield, England, but the pair didn’t start dating until 2015. Sheeran told Us Weekly that […]
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

Mick Jagger says Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud are the reason there is "still a bit of life in rock 'n' roll"

Mick Jagger has praised Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud for making sure there is still "life in rock 'n' roll". In conversation with The Independent, The Rolling Stones frontman discussed the rock landscape in the modern era, expressing what he sees as a recent lack of young bands taking the genre forward and pointing to MGK and Yungblud as two artists finally bucking the trend.
MUSIC
Billboard

Billboard

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy