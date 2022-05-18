Man arrested after police pursuit in Garden City

A large crowd attended the funeral of Ryan Erickson of rural Blomkest Friday afternoon at The Refuge Church in Willmar. The 63-year-old volunteer firefighter was killed May 12th when he was crushed by a grain silo pushed over by strong winds as he was getting ready to do storm spotting. One of the speakers at the funeral was his brother, Ross, who said Ryan lived the exact amount of days God had planned for him, and God has a plan for everyone. But getting to heaven is the ultimate goal. After the funeral, a long caravan of fire trucks from around the region accompanied Erickson's hearse to the cemetery near Blomkest.

WILLMAR, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO