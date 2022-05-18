Man arrested after police pursuit in Garden City

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -According to Le Sueur Police Chief Aaron Thieke, the Le Sueur Police Department responded around 3:30 Saturday afternoon to what they believed was either a motor vehicle accident or reckless driving in a residential neighborhood on Barony Road in Le Sueur. Upon arriving at the scene, a...
MOUND, Minn. (FOX 9) - Orono police arrested a 28-year-old woman on probable cause for murder in the death of a boy found dead in the trunk of car during a traffic stop in Mound Friday morning. Orono police confirmed that the woman, who was booked into the Hennepin County...
Orono police say officers found a body inside the trunk of a vehicle during a traffic stop in Mound Friday morning. The Orono Police Department said officers received a report around 7 a.m. of a suspicious silver car being driven on its tire rim with the back window smashed. Police...
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety are searching for three suspects in three suspects in connection to an incident that occurred at Star Street Car Wash on Monday. Authorities say that the suspects arrived at the building in a black Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV). They then entered the building, damaged property and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol said it is investigating a serious injury crash in Brooklyn Park Thursday afternoon.
The crash occurred on Highway 610 at Zane Avenue.
According to the state patrol, a driver in a Ford Focus was heading eastbound on Highway 610 lost control, drove into the grass median and rolled.
Few other details about the crash were immediately available.
(FOX 9) - The search for a missing University of Minnesota student has been canceled after a body was found in the Mississippi River on Wednesday. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man found deceased as Austin Retterath, 19, according to a new release. The investigation concluded there was no indication of foul play.
(KNSI) – A St. Cloud man was hurt in a fatal crash in Anoka earlier this week. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release saying two people died after a driver fled from a traffic stop in Coon Rapids. They corrected that to say the driver was killed, but the passenger was not.
Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. A New Ulm man was cited for driving over 100 mph in Le Sueur early Wednesday morning. A pickup driven by Travis Lux, 20, was southbound on Highway 169 at about 5:16 a.m. when Le Sueur Police officer Daniel Reich noticed the truck passing other vehicles at a high rate of speed in the distance behind him.
(Willmar MN-) Two people have been arrested in connection with the death overdose death last month of a young Pennock woman. On April 16, Kandiyohi County deputies and EMS crews responded to the possible drug overdose of 19-year-old Samantha Myers at a home she was visiting near New London. Myers was pronounced dead at the scene and later transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office in Ramsey, where the autopsy showed she had died from the effects of fentanyl. The potent drug can cause loss of consciousness, low blood pressure, coma, severe respiratory depression and death.
(ABC 6 News) - Multiple crews responded to a crash on northbound Highway 52 near the 37th Street exit in Rochester Wednesday evening. As of 5:15 p.m., the area has been cleared. Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras showed crews from police and fire were at the scene, and two lanes...
MAGNOLIA, Minnesota — Nora Matthiesen is a 4-year-old girl whose favorite class in preschool is crafting. She’s the oldest out of Jed and DeeAnn Matthiesen’s three kids and her parents like to call her “Sassy Nora.”. On January 13, 2021, Nora suffered serious injuries after she...
A man and woman have been arrested and charged for the overdose death of a 19-year-old in Kandiyohi County. Both, who are unidentified at this time, were arrested Tuesday after police conducted two search warrants in Willmar. The man and woman, both 20, have been charged with first-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder in relation to the overdose death.
Renville County authorities said they got quite a surprise after asking the FBI to help identify a partial skull found along the Minnesota River last summer. The bone turned up as the water receded during last summer's drought, and was spotted by passing kayakers. Renville County Sheriff Scott Hable said his agency got the bone and turned it over to a medical examiner, and eventually to the FBI, wondering if it could be linked to a recent missing person case.
Wright Co. Sheriff’s Office Activity Report - Period Ending May 16th, 2022. May 9th: James Scott Beatty Jr, 55 of Dassel was arrested in Cokato - Wright Co. warrant - Intent to Escape Tax - MV Registration. Sean Michael Bernier, 34 of St Bonifacius was arrested in Buffalo - Wright Co. warrant - 5th Degree Controlled Substance. Marcus Ricardo Brown, 28 of St Cloud was arrested in Stearns Co. - Wright Co. warrants - 2nd Degree DWI & Theft of Motor Fuel. Danielle Raney Ford, 31 of St Cloud was arrested in Mille Lacs Co. - Wright Co. warrant - Violation - of No Contact Order. Michael J Donav - Poyser, 37 of North Branch was arrested in Chisago Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
It was about 4:15 p.m. when the hail started falling just across the river from Hudson on May 19. I was on my way home, when my usually smooth commute turned loud. In the past, I've parked outside local ball fields with a small fear that a fly ball might land square on my windshield, shattering it.
A bone found in the Minnesota River last autumn is human and nearly 8,000 years old, according to the Renville County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Renville County Sheriff’s Office, the bone was found by a pair of kayakers south of Sacred Heart in September 2021. It was sent to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office, which determined the bone came from a human.
A large crowd attended the funeral of Ryan Erickson of rural Blomkest Friday afternoon at The Refuge Church in Willmar. The 63-year-old volunteer firefighter was killed May 12th when he was crushed by a grain silo pushed over by strong winds as he was getting ready to do storm spotting. One of the speakers at the funeral was his brother, Ross, who said Ryan lived the exact amount of days God had planned for him, and God has a plan for everyone. But getting to heaven is the ultimate goal. After the funeral, a long caravan of fire trucks from around the region accompanied Erickson's hearse to the cemetery near Blomkest.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Buster’s Sports Bar and Grill is closing its doors after 25 years in business. Owner Rachael Hansen-Miller announced in a Facebook status Saturday morning that Sunday will be its last day open. According to the post, the property’s owner is redeveloping the space, and relocating...
A federal jury in Minneapolis has awarded a college student more than $111 million in damages - possibly the largest award of its kind in Minnesota history - after finding that negligent care of his injured leg after surgery led to extreme pain and permanent disability. The jury reached its...
ST PAUL, Minn. — Four juveniles are in custody and facing charges following an incident that triggered a security alert at the Minnesota State Capitol and forced lawmakers to go into recess and shelter in place Wednesday night. St. Paul Police Department spokesman Steve Linders says the situation began...
