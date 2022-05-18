ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia, AR

Jones will be part of SAU cheer team

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMagnolia High School senior Darrell Jones Jr. recently signed a letter of...

magnoliareporter.com

Magnolia's Devonta Walker commits to basketball Muleriders

Magnolia High School senior Devonta Walker recently signed a letter of intent to play basketball for Southern Arkansas University. During his senior year for the Magnolia Panthers, Walker averaged 11.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. He also shot 45% from the 3-point line. Walker was a two-time All-Conference selection and was named to the 2022 4A All-State Tournament team.
MAGNOLIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Williams, Rone earn top Magnolia High athletic awards

Magnolia High School's 2022 Outstanding Male Athlete was awarded to De'Raylen Williams, and Satiya Rone was named the MHS 2022 Outstanding Female, during the Athletic Department's All Sports Awards ceremony this week at the Performing Arts Center. Athletic director Dyun Long recognized members of the Magnolia School Board and building...
MAGNOLIA, AR
txktoday.com

Texas High Hosts Spring Signing Date for Five Student Athletes

The Texas High School Athletic Department hosted a Spring Signing Day event for five student athletes. Letters of Intent were signed during ceremonies on Wednesday, May 18, at the Texas High School Multi-Purpose Facility. Athletes signing include: Antonio Jackson (Football – Nicholls College); Brock Norton (Football – Austin College); Sawyer...
TEXAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Allison will compete at world archery event

Victoria Allison, a junior at Columbia Christian School and the daughter of Ricky and Vicki Allison of Waldo, competed at the NASP Eastern Archery Nationals in Salt Lake City, Utah on April 28-30. Allison competed in 3D and Bullseye divisions. She placed 3rd overall in 3D and 19th in Bullseye.
WALDO, AR
Magnolia, AR
Arkansas Sports
Magnolia, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Janayi Baker, Adrian Walker sign basketball letters

Two Magnolia High School basketball players – Janayi Baker and Adrian Walker -- will move forward to play at two-year colleges in Arkansas. Janayi Baker recently signed her national letter of intent to play basketball for National Park College in Hot Springs. During her senior season for the Lady Panthers, she led the team in assists with five per game, while averaging six points per game. Baker was also a 4A Region 8 all-conference selection this season. Baker will play for the NPC Nighthawks this upcoming fall semester.
MAGNOLIA, AR
texarkanafyi.com

Huge Weekend of Entertainment for May 20-22 in Texarkana

There really is too much for one person to do in Texarkana this weekend. Peak Fighting Championships PF:19, the “Bandit Run 2022” for the 45th Anniversary of “Smokey and the Bandit”, the “All in for Autism” events at Crossties, and Live Music all over town!
TEXARKANA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Magnolia Blossom Festival Treasure Hunt 9 a.m. Friday Clue

The early discovery on Monday evening of the Magnolia Blossom Festival Treasure Hunt’s $1,000 prize from Peoples Bank has prompted the festival to launch an unprecedented second Treasure Hunt. The new hunt is for a $500 “second place” prize, also sponsored by Peoples Bank. As with the...
MAGNOLIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Kiwanis Club sponsors Fishing Derby

More than 80 anglers showcased their skills last weekend at the Kiwanis Club Fishing Derby. The Kiwanis Club of Columbia County partnered with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and Southern Arkansas University to host the tournament at the SAU Engineering Pond, which was free to the public thanks to the sponsorships from Wood & Wood Ltd., Holiday Inn Express, Edward Jones, Shermar Easter, Story's on the Square, and Peoples Bank.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Alpha Kappa Alpha offering scholarship

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority has set up the C. Darline Shepherd Scholarship to benefit an African-American student in the Magnolia area. The Shepherd scholarship will help a high school senior defray the cost of attending a college/university of the student’s choosing the. following fall semester/quarter upon graduation. The recipient:
MAGNOLIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Sallie Rebecca “Becky” (Mitchell) Crank

Sallie Rebecca “Becky” (Mitchell) Crank, 74, of Magnolia passed away Monday, May 16, 2022 at Wentworth Place. She was born May 27, 1947 in Magnolia to Joseph Gladney “Tag” Mitchell and Carrie Elizabeth “Betty” (Baker) Mitchell. Becky’s dad passed away when she was a young girl, and she was blessed with a stepdad, Richard “Dick” Raiford.
MAGNOLIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Mike McNeill’s Diary for Thursday, May 19, 2022: Restaurants, and rumors of restaurants

Rumors come our way all the time about chain restaurants that are coming to Magnolia. Many of those rumors are aspirational – they are restaurant chains that people wish would come to Magnolia. Magnolia – given its population – has had a fair run of luck with regional/national chains in recent years with Jimmy John’s, Wendy’s and Whataburger. But we’ve had even more success with the creation of locally-owned restaurants, or small South Arkansas-based companies – JavaPrimo, Flying Burger, Corner Clubhouse, Mule Kick, El Parian, Wade’s and more. It’s always the local places we appreciate when we summon memories of Magnolia “back in the day.”
MAGNOLIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Mike McNeill’s Diary for Wednesday, May 18, 2022: Arkansas Delta Informer

A news website has launched in a location that badly needs it. The Arkansas Delta Informer formally opened on Saturday to report news in the Pine Bluff area and Southeast Arkansas. We like The Delta Informer’s chances for success because it is owned by Michael McCray, a Pine Bluff native with a law degree from Georgetown. For the launch, he’s brought in Wesley Brown, whose newspaper career began at the Hope Star and eventually to the Stephens Media chain. Brown has developed a specialty in business news reporting. He promises a focus on “unbiased and upbeat stories about the region’s people, places, politics, and cultural peculiarities.” Both men eschew the “if it bleeds, it leads” approach – a focus on crime news that has for decades devastated the reputation of the Pine Bluff area in statewide media. We look forward to seeing what they do with Arkansas Delta Informer. CLICK HERE to see it.
MAGNOLIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Annie B. Smith

Annie B. Smith, 91, a native of Waldo, passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones in her home. Service arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC. in Magnolia.
WALDO, AR
hopeprescott.com

Charitable Christian Clinic Fish Fry Set For May 26th At Fair Park Coliseum

The Charitable Christian Medical Clinic of Hope will hold a Lion’s Club Fish Fry May 26th from 4:30pm to 7pm at the Fair Park Coliseum. The event will feature fish and chicken prepared by the Hope Lions Club. Persons who attend may dine in or carry out. There will also be a live dessert auction. All proceeds will benefit the Charitable Christian Medical Clinic of Hope. Tickets will be available at the door.
HOPE, AR
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas bankruptcies for the week ended Tuesday, May 17

South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, May 17, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Mary Beth Key, A/K/A Mary Beth Kilcrease, A/K/A Mary Beth Bailey, 200 End of the Road, Strong; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed May 11. Kimberley...
UNION COUNTY, AR
KATV

Black Pilots of America to host the return of 'Operation Skyhook' in Pine Bluff

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — After a two-year absence, the Black Pilots of America will return to Pine Bluff, Arkansas with their Memorial Day Fly-In, "Operation Skyhook." Member chapters will fly in from across the United States to historic Grider Field at Pine Bluff Regional Airport for a weekend of fun, aviation comradery, and serious flying competition.
PINE BLUFF, AR

