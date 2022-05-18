ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, IL

Around the Area: Calendar events for week of May 18-25

By Pontiac Daily Leader
Daily Leader
Daily Leader
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cBgVU_0fi4Mqvh00

WEDNESDAY

PONTIAC

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Salvation Army Food Pantry is open for inside patronage.

FORREST

10 a.m. — Rise and Shine story time at 10 a.m. at the Forrest Public Library.

PONTIAC

1-3 p.m. — First Baptist Church Food Pantry patrons now may enter the food pantry and receive their items. Those who are not vaccinated are asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

PONTIAC

1-3 p.m. — Livingston County Food Pantry will be open — drive-thru only.

FAIRBURY

6 p.m. — Fairbury City Council meets at City Hall.

PONTIAC

7 p.m. — Wednesday Hour of Prayer at First Presbyterian Church of Pontiac.

SOFTBALL

Lexington vs. GCMS at Pontiac Regional; Woodland vs. Dwight at Dwight Regional

THURSDAY

May 19

PONTIAC

Noon-3 p.m. — St. Mary's Food Pantry, 401 E. Water St., is open to Livingston County residents from noon to 3 p.m. for inside pickup. 815-844 3663.

PONTIAC

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Salvation Army Food Pantry is open for inside patronage.

FAIRBURY

7 p.m. — Prairie Central School Board meets, Prairie Central High School.

BASEBALL

Pontiac vs. Olympia (Olympia Regional); EPG vs. Prairie Central (Eureka Regional); Roanoke-Benson vs. Dwight (R-B Regional)

FRIDAY

May 20

PONTIAC

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Salvation Army Food Pantry is open for inside patronage.

PONTIAC

9-11 a.m. — First Baptist Church Food Pantry patrons now may enter the food pantry and receive their items. Those who are not vaccinated are asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

FORREST

8 a.m.-5 p.m. — Forrest spring town-wide garage sales from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Maps available at Casey's.

SOFTBALL

Pontiac Regional championship

SATURDAY

May 21

PONTIAC

10 a.m.-Noon — Livingston County Food Pantry will be open — drive-thru only.

FORREST

8 a.m.-Noon — Forrest spring town-wide garage sales from 8 a.m. to noon. Maps available at Casey's.

FAIRBURY

1-3 p.m. — Boy Scout Troop 1870 will be holding a Spring Outreach event from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Fairbury Yacht Club (Harry Johnson's home at the westernmost lake west of Fairbury on Route 24 — 18517 E 800 North Rd). Fishing derby, fire building lessons, hotdogs and s'mores. All youth currently in 5th grade trough age 17, with a guardian, are welcome. For more information, contact Scoutmaster Scott Ziller via email at sm@troop1870.org.

BASEBALL

11 a.m. — 2A Olympia Regional final; 2A Eureka Regional final; 1A Roanoke-Benson Regional final

SOFTBALL

11 a.m. — 1A Dwight Regional final

MONDAY

May 23

PONTIAC

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Salvation Army Food Pantry is open for inside patronage.

PONTIAC

Noon-2 p.m. — Christian Fellowship of Pontiac Food Pantry open, 715 W. Lincoln Ave.

FAIRBURY

7 p.m. — A closed meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous will be held at 7 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fairbury. Call Dan at 815-573-2372 with questions.

TUESDAY

May 24

PONTIAC

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Salvation Army Food Pantry is open for inside patronage.

FORREST

3 p.m. — Wiggle Worms story hour at 3 p.m. for children K-2nd grade at the Forrest Public Library.

CHENOA

6:30 p.m. — Chenoa City Council meets at City Hall.

SOFTBALL

Herscher Sectional Semifinal — Pontiac Regional winner vs. Manteno Regional winner

WEDNESDAY

May 25

PONTIAC

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Salvation Army Food Pantry is open for inside patronage.

FORREST

10 a.m. — Rise and Shine story time at 10 a.m. at the Forrest Public Library.

PONTIAC

1-3 p.m. — First Baptist Church Food Pantry patrons now may enter the food pantry and receive their items. Those who are not vaccinated are asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

PONTIAC

1-3 p.m. — Livingston County Food Pantry will be open — drive-thru only.

PONTIAC

7 p.m. — Wednesday Hour of Prayer at First Presbyterian Church of Pontiac.

BASEBALL

Decatur Sectional semifinal

SOFTBALL

Herscher Sectional semifinal

Comments / 0

Related
hoiabc.com

Normal Police: Leah Marlene’s homecoming ‘safe, fun, and enjoyable’

NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Law enforcement officials came from as far as Peoria to help Normal Police ensure everyone had a safe celebration for Leah Marlene’s welcome home on Tuesday evening. Now, Normal Police are thanking everyone for their help after more than 10,000 adoring fans greeted...
NORMAL, IL
hoiabc.com

Gibson City teen dies in McLean County crash

MCLEAN COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A 17-year-old Gibson City teenager has died after a crash Wednesday night east of the Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington. Illinois State Police report a semi, driven by a 28-year-old man from Killeen, Texas, was heading eastbound on McLean County 2600 east road, when he failed to stop at a stop sign, and hit the teen’s vehicle, which was heading west on Route 9.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
wglt.org

Gibson City teen dies in crash with semi east of Bloomington

The McLean County Coroner's office has identified the 17-year-old from Gibson City who died in a crash on Wednesday. A 17-year-old from Gibson City died in a crash with a semi-trailer east of Bloomington on Wednesday night, according to Illinois State Police. ISP said in a release the crash happened...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

GCMS community in mourning after ‘unthinkable loss’

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school district is mourning the loss of a GCMS High School student who was killed in a traffic accident Wednesday night. “The GCMS community has experienced an unthinkable loss with the passing of junior Colin Bane,” Superintendent Jeremy Darnell said in a statement posted Thursday to the district’s Facebook page. “The entire GCMS community is mourning the loss of one of our kids.”
GIBSON CITY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
City
Livingston, IL
County
Livingston County, IL
City
Pontiac, IL
City
Herscher, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Livingston County, IL
Government
Pontiac, IL
Government
Central Illinois Proud

One injured in Bloomington business robbery

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police said one person was injured after an armed robbery at a business near Ireland Grove Road and Black Oak Boulevard at approximately 2:38 p.m. Wednesday. According to a Bloomington Police press release, upon arrival at the scene officers located an employee that had...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Mobile homes, RV’s destroyed by East Peoria fire

EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Several RV’s and mobile homes in East Peoria were damaged as the result of a fire that quickly spread. East Peoria Fire Chief Bobby Zimmerman tells 25 News someone doing mechanical work at Spindler Marina is to blame. He says the man doing the...
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Pekin DMV to reopen Thursday

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — After just more than a month of closure, the Pekin Driver Services Facility is reopening to the public this week. The facility was closed for a construction project that has increased its size by 50%. It is now 3,620 square feet, an increase of 1,200 square feet from the previous size.
PEKIN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Tips from Normal community results in arrest Monday

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Normal police arrested a Bloomington man after residents identified him in the latest “Manhunt Monday” post on Facebook. Brandon J. Anderson, 20, was arrested Monday on battery charges after witnesses identified him in a Facebook post from the Normal Police Department titled, “Manhunt Monday.”
NORMAL, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
Central Illinois Proud

Marijuana dispensary relocating in East Peoria

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A marijuana dispensary is now getting moved to South Main Street in East Peoria. Roy Sorce, the owner of Sorce Enterprises, is relocating his marijuana dispensary. The East Peoria City Council was happy to unanimously approve this relocation, as it was approved once before.
EAST PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Repairs underway on Decatur restaurant hit by car

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur restaurant is rebuilding after it was hit by a car last week. The Wharf, located at 201 West 1st Drive, was hit by a car last Wednesday and had to close as a result. On Tuesday, the business provided an update on the repairs via its Facebook page. The […]
DECATUR, IL
hoiabc.com

Pedestrian killed in Peoria crash early Thursday morning

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in Peoria early Thursday morning. The Peoria Police Department first responded to the scene of the crash at the intersection of NE Jefferson and Abington streets around 4:07 a.m. There, officers found the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead by medical personnel.
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Child hurt in Champaign shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A five-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were hurt in a shooting that happened Wednesday night in Champaign. Champaign Police responded to the intersection of 4th and Church Streets at approximately 7:23 p.m. for a report of shots being fired. When they arrived, they discovered a house was hit by shots […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Fishing Derby#Trough#Fairbury#Fairbury City Council#Softball Lexington#Gcms#Pontiac Regional#Woodland#St Mary S Food Pantry#Baseball Pontiac#Olympia Regional#Epg
Central Illinois Proud

UPDATE: War Memorial reopened after two-vehicle crash Friday

(UPDATE — 11:30 a.m.) — War Memorial Drive has reopened after a two-vehicle crash temporarily closed the road from Allen to Big Hollow Friday morning. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A two-vehicle crash has closed War Memorial Drive from Allen Road to Big Hollow Road Friday morning, Public Information Officer Semone Roth said.
PEORIA, IL
UPI News

Officials working to capture escaped bison in Illinois

May 19 (UPI) -- Forest preserve officials in Illinois said they aim to have a bison on the loose since September 2021 captured safely by the end of May. Lake County Forest Preserves officials said the 1,300-pound animal, dubbed "Tyson the Bison" by the Lake County Sheriff's Office and "Billy the Bison" by members of the public, has been loose in the Lakewood Forest Preserve since escaping from a trailer last September.
ILLINOIS STATE
hoiabc.com

Demolition on Peoria ethanol plant could start this weekend

PEORIA (WEEK) - As the fight to put out a fire at BioUrja Renewables in Peoria continues, the Illinois EPA has joined the investigation. The Peoria ethanol plant has been on fire for one week. According to a press release from Interim Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger, foam mitigations started Tuesday...
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
wrul.com

Desper Taken Into Custody For Improper Registration And Revoked License

Driving a vehicle with expired registration landed a Peoria man in jail over the weekend. At around 1:25 on Sunday, Deputy Capehart with the White County Sheriff’s Department spotted a white GMC truck with expired registration and initiated a traffic stop. Deputy Capehart ran the license plates on the vehicle through dispatch and it came back that they belonged on a 2001 Chrysler Sport Can. Capehart then made contact with the driver who identified himself as 35 year old Dylan Gene Desper of 1906 NE Jefferson Avenue in Peoria. GMC truck. Capehart ran Depser’s information and found that he was a revoked driver with a warrant out of Peoria. Capehart advised Desper that he was under arrest for Driving on a Revoked License and for Operating a Vehicle with Improper Registration. Peoria would not extradite Desper on the warrant for Domestic Battery.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Local bakery brings European flair to Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria has a new shop bringing European flavors to the Midwest. Diana Natale grew up around European pastries and baked goods. “I grew up in Stuttgart, which is southwest Germany,” she said, “and Stuttgart is really known for their breads and pastries… Also, luckily, it’s just about 90 minutes, two hours max, from the border of France.”
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

Vacant houses make way for South Peoria's POTENT Gratitude Park

The demolition of three dilapidated houses in the 1500 block of W. Martin St. drew cheers from neighbors and community members early Tuesday morning. They weren't only celebrating the removal of a blighting presence across the street from the Proctor Center - but progress on a park concept more than two years in the making.
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

Pedestrian dead after crash in North Valley neighborhood

A person is dead after a crash involving a vehicle early Thursday morning in Peoria's North Valley. Officers responded to the crash at Jefferson and Abington just after 4 a.m. Police arriving on scene found a person on the ground, later pronounced dead. The Peoria County Coroner will determine the...
PEORIA, IL
Daily Leader

Daily Leader

584
Followers
731
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pontiac, IL from Pontiac Daily Leader.

 http://pontiacdailyleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy