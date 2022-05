8pm-A head-on crash between a FED Ex truck and a Lincoln Navigator has sent six people to the hospital. Several including two small children are critical. The crash happened at FM 1486 at Caney Creek just before 4 pm. Troopers remain on the scene along with the Montgomery County District Attorneys Office Vehicular Crimes Unit. The crash will take at least another two hours for wreckers to clear. The road is closed between Dobbin and Jackson Road.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO