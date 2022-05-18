ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, PA

Pennsylvania husband reports wife/ teacher for an inappropriate relationship with student

By John Lynch
 2 days ago

A former music teacher in Lawrence County, PA was arrested after she allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with student.

Olivia Ortz, 26, of Hermitage, Mercer County was reported to school officials by her husband who works with the school district that Oliva Ortz used to work for.

New Wilmington police were alerted of the alleged inappropriate relationship with student and began an investigation.

Documents say that the student allegedly came to Ortz’s residence after she invited them over while her husband was away on a trip. Officers also say that the student returned to the house at Ortz’s invitation on multiple occasions to comfort her after her husband had discovered their secret relationship.

Ortz is charged with institutional sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of a communication facility. She was suspended from her position and later resigned from her job.

