ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, DE

Sussex County Modernizes Wetland Buffer Requirements for New Developments

WBOC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGEORGETOWN, Del.- Sussex County officials say they are giving the environment a little more of its own space. The Sussex County Council, at its Tuesday, May 17 meeting, adopted an ordinance that overhauls the county’s environmental safeguards for critical waterways and wetland areas as development springs up near and around those...

www.wboc.com

Comments / 2

Teresa Shank
2d ago

Finally, they are starting to listen to the people!!! Thank you, it’s a start. Now, how about a moratorium on how much building is going on, before infrastructure is improved????

Reply(1)
2
Related
WBOC

Wicomico Civic Center to Undergo Major Improvements

SALISBURY, Md. – Acting Wicomico County Executive John Psota stood in front of the 42-year-old Wicomico Civic Center in Salisbury on Thursday and told stakeholders how a $5.5 million federal grant will make major venue improvements possible. The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration announced the award this...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Dover City Offices and Library Temporarily Closed

DOVER, Del.- Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases among City of Dover employees, city offices and buildings will be closed on Friday, May 20 through Monday, May 23. Officials said a thorough cleaning of city facilities will occur during the temporary closure. The public buildings being closed include City...
DOVER, DE
starpublications.online

Seaford City Council approves cost share for installation of water main at Sunrise Motel

The Seaford City Council approved the request for a cost share of the installation of a 1100’ water main at the Sunrise Motel located on Sussex Highway. Director of Economic Development and Community Relations Trisha Newcomer presented the request of the owner of the motel, Sapan Shah, with the recommendation for approval from the Economic Development committee. This land was annexed into city in 2021 with plans for new two brick buildings to the left of the property, with 22 guest rooms. A bid was received in the amount of $162,655 for the project. The committee reviewed previous proposals and made a comparison to former approvals. Shah requested a 60/40 cost share incentive, however, the committee agreed to a 50/50 cost share for $81,327. The project work must be completed within two years of date of approval (council vote) and when successfully completed monies will be reimbursed. The project will tie into the water main, which is north on Sussex Highway. The Council voted to approve the proposal with Councilman James King absent from the meeting.
SEAFORD, DE
shoredailynews.com

Accomack Board of Supervisors approves rezoning and conditional use permits to allow Village Development at Captain’s Cove

After a public hearing at Wednesday night’s Accomack County Board of Supervisors meeting, the Board approved a rezoning request by CCG Note LLC to change a parcel of land on State Line Road near Greenbackville from Residential to Village Development.which will be called Hastings Mariner. The vote was 8 to 1 in favor of the project. The property is adjacent to Captain’s Cove. CCG Note LLC plans to construct town houses along with some retail on the site. The Accomack County Planning Commission recommended the Board grant the zoning request.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sussex County, DE
Local
Delaware Government
Sussex County, DE
Government
WDEL 1150AM

Dover city offices to close Friday and Monday due to staff COVID outbreak

The City of Dover's offices will be closed Friday and Monday following an outbreak of COVID-19 amongst its staff. Mayor Robin Christiansen signed an Executive Declaration shutting down city facilities on May 20 and 23, but did not say how many people tested positive. Essential services will not be effected,...
DOVER, DE
WBOC

First PACE Program for the Elderly Opens in Delaware

MILFORD, Del.- A medical and social services program for individuals 55 and up who reside in the home but are eligible to be placed in a nursing home, opened up today in the Milford Wellness Village in Milford, Del. PACE Your LIFE, or the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the...
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Schaeffer: Building moratorium would crush local economy

Sussex County Councilman Mark Schaeffer said he recognizes it might not be a popular opinion, but he would never support a building moratorium in Sussex County. It’s ridiculous and it would crush the local economy, he said. The first thing that would happen is the people digging the ditches,...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wetlands#Land Use#County Administrator#County Attorney#The Sussex County Council#The County Council
The Dispatch

Snow Hill Council Commits To Bringing Riverboat Back

SNOW HILL – The town’s riverboat should once again be docked in Snow Hill this summer. The Black-Eyed Susan (BES), Snow Hill’s riverboat, will return to the county seat after undergoing partial repairs in Norfolk. The boat will need even more work, however, before it can resume its cruises up and down the Pocomoke River.
SNOW HILL, MD
Delaware LIVE News

Bill to bar school boards from raising property taxes goes to House

  A bill that would stop school boards from unilaterally increasing school property taxes as much as 10% after a pending state property revaluation was sent by unanimous vote to the House floor Wednesday. During Wednesday’s House Education Committee, Rep. Mike Smith, R-Pike Creek said his House Bill 389 would address the current reassessments of property in all three countries ... Read More
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Town Square LIVE News

Fort DuPont bill raises questions about transparency

The House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a bill that will put Sen. Nicole Poore on the board of directors of the Fort DuPont Redevelopment and Preservation Corp. Poore – who represents Delaware City, where Fort DuPont is located – also serves as co-chair of the Joint Committee on Capital Improvements, commonly referred to as the Bond Committee.
DELAWARE CITY, DE
starpublications.online

Bridgeville town solicitor retires after 50 years of service to town

Effective July 31, Bridgeville’s town solicitor will retire from his position. At the Bridgeville Commission Meeting in May, a letter from Dennis L. Schrader of Morris James was referenced which informed the Commissioners that after 50 years of service to the town of Bridgeville, he felt now was the most convenient time for him to resign. In his letter, he explained that it would allow time for the town of Bridgeville to “select a suitable replacement” and to coordinate on all pending matters with his successor.
BRIDGEVILLE, DE
The Dispatch

Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – May 20, 2022

One of Ocean City’s most popular attractions was built by Odie Hartley on 65th Street and Coastal Highway in 1972. Originally known as the “Sea Side Slides,” three concrete slides (painted blue) cascaded down a 38-foot man-made hill where kids would ride rubber mats to splash into landing pools about 2 ½ feet deep.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Seaford Pedestrian Safety Ordinance takes effect

SEAFORD, Del. – The City of Seaford is notifying the public that the Pedestrian Safety Ordinance is effective. This ordinance prohibits pedestrians from being in a median unless that person is in the process of crossing and/or pedestrians and vehicles stopping or loitering within 200 feet of an intersection at any street or right-of-way within the limits of the City of Seaford. The 200-foot line has been marked on the affected roadways on either side of the intersections.
SEAFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Don’t expect local affordable housing anytime soon

The Delaware Association of Realtors held its inaugural Real Estate Summit May 16, and if industry experts are to be believed, it doesn’t appear ever-increasing home prices and a shortage of inventory are going away anytime soon. The four-hour-long summit was held virtually. At one point, nearly 200 people...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
delawarepublic.org

Boaters asked to be on the lookout for the aquatic weed hydrilla this summer

With summer boating season about to get underway, the nuisance aquatic weed - hydrilla - could cramp your outing. Hydrilla is a non-native, invasive plant that probably entered Delaware through the aquarium trade, according to Delaware’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC). And Mark Zimmerman, a biologist...
DELAWARE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy