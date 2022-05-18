ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnes bidding farewell to Canton softball

By By Mike Trueblood for the Canton Daily Ledger
Daily Ledger
Daily Ledger
 2 days ago
CANTON — The postseason will be a farewell tour for Canton softball coach Bob Barnes.

The Lady Giants' coach 14-year run at the head of the program enters the home stretch with Class 2A regional tournament action scheduled for this week and hosted by Canton.

Actually, the entire season has served as Barnes farewell tour, it just hadn't been made official until recently.

"I knew with this group of girls back in junior high - I coached them in junior high too - we finished fourth place at state when these seniors were in eighth grade," said Barnes.

"It was just a special group to me. I have nine seniors and they kind of knew it.

"I told the rest of the team midway through the season but most of them had figured it out," he continued.

"Then I told the athletic director (Brad Hulet) three or four weeks ago because it was getting out there.

"Then on Senior Night, they did something special."

The kind words of appreciation from players, coaches, parents, fans and umpires came even before last week's 6-4 win against Limestone in the team's last regular season home game.

Anyone who missed it will still gets a chance to honor Barnes as long as the Lady Giants keep winning in the IHSA regional, the Athens Sectional which unfolds next week and perhaps beyond.

Fifth-seeded Canton was scheduled to play No. 3 sectional seed Warsaw at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in a regional semifinal.

Illini West advanced by beating No. 9 seed Midwest Central 6-3 on Monday.

Macomb was scheduled to play Illini West on Tuesday.

The winners will meet in the championship at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

The Lady Giants take a 7-17 record into the postseason but still has high hopes.

"We didn't get seeded very high because of our record," said Barnes, whose team went 0-6 after a first-ever spring trip to Tennessee early in the season.

"I don't think they took some things into consideration like head-to-head competition. We have a chance to prove them right or prove them wrong."

Along with a move from Class 3A to Class 2A this season, Barnes sees other reasons for a strong showing in the playoffs.

"Our schedule has been the toughest it's been since I've coached," he said. "We'll see how that fares at tourney time.

"Right now the Mid-Illini Conference has the No. 2, 3 and 4 ranked teams in Class 3A. Playing them six times makes it a little bit tough.

"It's always been a tough conference but this year it's been real strong."

The Senior Night win over Limestone is just one indication Canton is peaking at the right time. The Lady Giants lost to the Rockets 10-5 in their previous meeting.

"We still need to get our bats together but our defense and pitching has been really strong we've just got to put up some runs now."

According to Barnes, the key to that happening will come at the top of the lineup where senior Jaiden Walters has hit .460 at leadoff in the conference and senior centerfielder Ella Wheeler has hit .545 in the No. 2 spot.

"If they go, we go," said Barnes.

Like he always has, Barnes will pull lout the old school tactics if that's what it takes.

"There's less of the old school since when I started," he said. "Teams play for the big inning, play for the home run and there's less bunting and slapping.

"In our conference teams still bunt and slap but we've got some older coaches, too.

"That's the biggest thing I've seen."

A 1986 Canton High School graduate where he played baseball and basketball Barnes later played baseball at Lincoln College.

He coached softball at the freshman-sophomore level and the junior high program, was a freshman-sophomore basketball coach for two years and coached the Little Giants boys varsity for eight years.

He did this all while teaching physical education at Ingersoll Middle School, which he will continue to do for at least two more years.

Barnes and his wife Diana have been married for 32 years and have two daughters, Kelsey and Cory.

Being a Canton alumnus means a lot to him.

"You know about everybody in town - sometimes that's good, sometimes not so good. But there's a lot of pride in the community and you want to do well," he said.

And he has served it well. Treating his players like family and caring as much about what happens to them off the field as on it.

For those who want to continue playing at the college level, he does his best to help them.

"If they want to play, I've always been able to find a place for them," he said. "I've got a good rapport with most of the coaches."

This year's team has shortstop Ellie Downing committed to Heartland, second baseman Lexie Knowles to Judson and pitcher Ashley Groves to Illinois College.

One of Barnes former players, Sydney Shubert, moved on to Heartland, then transferred to Eureka where she became an All-American and led the nation in hitting her junior year.

Now she's a Lady Giants assistant coach.

"I enjoy most watching what they do after softball and high school," he said.

Barnes said his break with softball won't be complete after this season ends. He plans to coach with the East Peoria Express for a couple more summers.

But he admits, it won't quite be the same.

"I'll miss the kids playing with Canton across their jersey," he said.

Daily Ledger

Daily Ledger

