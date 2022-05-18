ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, IL

SRC Community Chorus to present musical. Here are the details!

By Submitted News
Daily Ledger
Daily Ledger
 2 days ago
CANTON — Stephen Sondheim’s Tony Award Winning musical, Into the Woods, directed by Carol Davis with musical direction by Tony Roberts, comes to the SRC Theatre in Taylor Hall, June 23-26. Tickets may be reserved at https://spoon-river-college-foundation.square.site/, by visiting www.src.edu/chorus, from any cast or crew member, or by calling (309)-649-6260 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Into the Woods runs June 23-25 at 7 p.m. and June 26 at 3 p.m. General admission seating is limited to 100. Tickets are $15.

“Last summer we offered The Musical World of Disney to sold out crowds,” says Carol Davis, “and we had several fairy tale princesses in that show, but these stories are not Disney. This musical is based on Grimm’s fairy tales complete with dark comedy and Sondheim’s incredibly complex music. The show is more of a metaphor for real life.”

The musical follows a baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King's Festival; Little Red Ridinghood, who wishes to get to Granny's house, and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of The Witch's Curse, the two set off on a journey Into the Woods to break the curse. There they encounter wolves, Giants, and scary, wonderful untraveled paths. Eventually, all their wishes come true, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them with disastrous results.

“This is certainly one of the most talented cast, crew, and band ensembles we’ve had in our 17-year existence,” Davis says. “There are over 50 people involved with this show coming from all over central Illinois. The cast and crew began selling tickets last week and seats are going very fast.”

The cast includes John Davis as the Narrator/Mysterious Man, Julie Seeley as The Witch, Helaina Kalman as Cinderella, Jacob Haarman as Jack, Tony Roberts as The Baker, Lindsey Larson as The Baker’s Wife, Cecily Burnham Pearson as Little Red Ridinghood, Sara Mathis as Jack’s Mother, Alison Richter-Meuth as Cinderella’s Mother/Stepmother, Lauren Avery as Florinda, Aja Lawson as Lucinda, Mike Varnes as Cinderella’s Father, Tori Albanito as Rapunzel, Alex Smith as The Wolf/Cinderella’s Prince, Clay Klinedinst as Rapunzel’s Prince, Jean Sprecher as Granny, Aaron Haacke as The Steward, Kirsten Seeley as Sleeping Beauty, Janet Munson as Snow White, and Charlene Kornoski-Duvall as The Giant.

The production is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency through federal funds provided by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Two Rivers Arts Council. Funds from the grant enabled the SRC Community Chorus to contract with professional artist David Gregory who designed and painted the engaging scenic background for the show.

For more information, visit www.src.edu.

