Canton, IL

April Nagel Award winner announced

By Deb Robinson, Canton Daily Ledger
 2 days ago
CANTON — Grace Spencer is the April recipient of the Steven R. Nagel Distinguished Student of the Month Award at Ingersoll Middle School.

An eighth grader, she is the daughter of Jen and Scott Roos, Canton and Jason and Jodi Spencer, Astoria.

Grace was nominated for this award because of the positive characteristics she displays at Ingersoll. She always has a positive attitude and is willing to help others.

Additionally, Grace shows initiative and completes tasks on her own.

IMS noted she shows great leadership skills for student council, basketball and volleyball, "She has a great attitude! Grace is deserving of the Nagel award because she exemplifies all of the qualities needed to win this award."

When not in school, Grace enjoys riding horses, volunteering at the Humane Society of Fulton County, helping with Canton Crush Special Olympics track team and spending time with her family and friends.

