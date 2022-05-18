ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Get a first look at Plank-Nicholson bus rapid system

By WAFB Staff
WAFB
WAFB
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The public is invited to get a first look at design plans for a new bus system at two meetings...

www.wafb.com

Comments / 1

Related
wbrz.com

Neighborhood complains about spotty utility service

BATON ROUGE - A neighborhood is having trouble with a utility company and say their COX Internet, cable and phone services are going in and out. A couple of people living in Bluebonnet Highlands reached out to 2 On Your Side after they say they haven't been able to get answers. Al Troy says it's been happening for the last two and a half months.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
Baton Rouge, LA
Traffic
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB

Mayor Broome announces Summer of Hope initiative

The following information comes from the office of Sharon Weston Broome:. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced this evening the Summer of Hope initiative, an 8-week boots-on-the-ground activation led by Safe Hopeful Healthy Baton Rouge, a program dedicated to treating violence as a public health epidemic. The summer initiative includes programs, activities, and events set to kick off the first week of June. Mayor Broome announced the initiative Wednesday evening at the monthly Community-Based Public Safety Ecosystem Convening. Watch Mayor Broome’s announcement here.
BATON ROUGE, LA
iheart.com

This Is The Best Hippie Town In Louisiana

Gone are the days of the hippies only being found at Woodstock. Now, members of the eclectic community can be found all across the country. Thrillist search the country to find the best hippie towns around, compiling a list of the top place in each state, including a groovy spot right here in Louisiana. According to the site:
LOUISIANA STATE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

'Yak Pak' breaks ground on kayak launch in Gonzales

The Leadership Ascension team known as the "Yak Pak" held a ceremonial groundbreaking for the ADA-accessible kayak launch in the City of Gonzales. The launch is located in Jambalaya Park, next to the dog park. The plans also include beautification of the green space to the docking area by providing new landscaping, benches, and amenities.
GONZALES, LA
postsouth.com

Louisiana DOTD considering new Belleview Road traffic plan

State officials are considering reworking La. 75 in an area where traffic has increased considerably in the past 15 years. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is proposing to construct two roundabouts on La. 75 (Belleview Road) at the existing intersections of La. 75 and Enterprise Boulevard, and La. 75 and Walmart Drive in Iberville Parish.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapid Bus#Bus Rapid Transit#Plank Nicholson#Build Baton Rouge#Brt
brproud.com

BR Police to increase presence on EBR’s last day of school

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say more officers will be on the streets this Friday. According to a news release from the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), the extra security is related to 2021-2022 End of School Year Activities. The last day of school falls on Friday, May...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Jim Beam column: Finally, a bridge solution

“We can’t afford to quibble over this. This is a must.”. State Rep. Rick Edmonds, R-Baton Rouge, was talking Monday about legislation that is designed to build new Interstate 10 bridges at Lake Charles and Baton Rouge and complete work on I-49 from the Arkansas line to New Orleans.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Despite not being a legal city, Bodi White proposes giving $1M to St. George transition district

Though the legal status of the St. George incorporation remains uncertain, four directors of the potential city’s transitional taxing authority have been meeting regularly. The St. George Transition District could be in line for $1 million in state funding, thanks to an amendment the Senate Finance Committee adopted. The same committee advanced a $750,000 request for the Baton Rouge Police Department, reducing the $1.2 million allocation for BRPD operations the House approved. Sen. Bodi White, R-Central, chairs the committee.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KATC News

Bridge closed indefinitely in Franklin

The Willow Street Bridge in Franklin has been closed until further notice. The bridge over the Bayou Teche was closed due to a mechanical failure. The bridge will remain open to marine traffic only. The detour will consists of LA 87, LA 322, and LA 182.
FRANKLIN, LA
brproud.com

‘Release Narcisse’ rally planned ahead of EBR School Board meeting

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) ––– Teachers and staff are planning a “Release Narcisse” rally against the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board Thursday evening in response to cuts announced last week. More than 200 staff members received an “Impacted Employee Notice,” telling them their jobs...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Local water park to reopen this Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Summer is almost here!. BREC will open the Liberty Lagoon Waterpark on Saturday, May 21. The water park has waterslides, a lazy river, splash pads, and a Shockwave surfing simulator. Liberty Lagoon will be open on weekends only until May 31. Summer hours start...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

New Roads Walmart closes temporarily due to emergency situation

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - The Walmart in New Roads temporarily closed on Thursday, May 19, due to an emergency situation, according to the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Rene’ Thibodaux said it began around 3:15 p.m. and the all-clear was given around 4:30 p.m. Louisiana State...
NEW ROADS, LA
WAFB

Louisiana leader offers solution to tires being littered

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - City governments in Louisiana have struggled to stop folks from throwing their old tires wherever they please. Now, state leaders are stepping in to offer a solution. Rep. Beau Beaullieu, R-New Iberia, said he first heard of the problem happening out in rural areas during...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

WAFB receives Salvation Army award named in honor of Donna Britt

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB and our beloved Donna Britt was honored by The Salvation Army at their 8th annual Shield of Hope Gala. WAFB was recognized as this year’s recipient of the second-ever Donna Britt Community Service Award. The Greater Baton Rouge Salvation Army created the award to honor her work with the non-profit and her legacy of serving the community.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy