ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Sunny day in NY, NJ with temps in the 70s before clouds move in

By Joe Punday
pix11.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will move away from the area Wednesday as a weak storm system will approach the region from the west. Folks can expect sunshine in the morning to give way to increasing clouds in the afternoon with temperatures that will be closer to seasonable. The high...

pix11.com

Comments / 0

Related
pix11.com

Morning showers, afternoon temps in 60s ahead

The day starts with morning showers, while afternoon highs are expected to top out in the 60s. At one of New York’s deepest subway stations, escalator …. New Jersey legislation would require police officers …. Patient shoots EMT in ambulance in Staten Island, …. Mayor Eric Adams on crime...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Crazy Two Day Heatwave Coming To New York This Weekend

If you like the weather we had last week, get ready for a 48-hour reminder later this week. One of the hardest things in the world is trying to predict the weather. It can literally change in a matter of 5 minutes. While we were basking in the sun and 80-degree high temperatures last week, the start of this week saw a huge drop in our high temperature.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

How Many Beers Does it Take To Get the Average New Yorker Drunk?

Does this like the opening line to a bad joke? How many beers does it generally take for you start feeling a little buzzed? Drinking in moderation can be a fun way to relax or blow off some steam built up from work all week. Of course, it's going to vary from person to person, but how about by state? Do some states like to throw back a few more than other states?
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Suburbs#High Pressure#Temperature#New York City Area#The Gulf Of Mexico#Canadian
Lite 98.7

Where to Unearth Crystals and Stones in New York

Ever since I was a kid, I have been one of those people who fills my pockets with rocks and shells. It drove my mother nuts when she had to do my laundry. If I went to the beach, I filled my pockets with shells and if I was hiking in the woods, I was picking up stones all along the way. How I never become a geologist is beyond me.
HUDSON, NY
The Jewish Press

Hundreds of Flights Delayed, Canceled at NYC Airports, on Monday

Hundreds of flights that were scheduled to arrive and take off from LaGuardia Airport and other New York-area airports were canceled Monday. More than 460 flights were canceled by various airlines at regional airports, and 875 others had been delayed as of 5 pm Monday afternoon, according to the Flight Aware tracking site.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Syracuse.com

CDC calls for masks in 54 New York counties with high Covid levels: See list

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now calling for masks in 54 of New York’s 62 counties due to high Covid-19 levels. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. More than 75% of the U.S. is still in the green but 297 counties nationwide are at a high risk, more than double from last week; masks are urged in areas with high Covid levels.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Power 93.7 WBLK

Severe Weather Threat For New York State

This past week was some fantastic weather across the State of New York. It was the week of weather most everyone was waiting on, considering March and April brought less than stellar weather with a fair amount of rain, snow and cold temperatures. As nice as this past week was,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lincoln Report

The 3 Best Beaches in Connecticut

Connecticut's beaches are some of the best in New England, offering a wide variety of activities for visitors to enjoy. While most of the state's beaches are located within state parks, there are also plenty of public beaches that are perfect for swimming, sunbathing, and picnicking.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Herald Community Newspapers

What changes do we need permits for?

Q. We just bought a house, and want to make a lot of small changes, like taking down the wall between the little kitchen and the dining area to put in an island, and making two bedrooms on the second floor. The house is one story but has room in the attic to make the bedrooms. Do we need to have drawings made to get a contractor? Some we spoke to said no. Do we need a permit if it’s all minor work? Again, some contractors told us we don’t need one, and one said he wouldn’t do the work without one. I’m a developer in the city, but Long Island is so different. In the city, the architect self-certifies the drawings, and a couple of days after the contractor files the job, we have a permit. I’m being told that it can take weeks for our new house to pull a permit, and there is no self-certifying. Is that true?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
stljewishlight.org

After 48 years in a Chelsea loft, a renowned Judaica artist says goodbye to NYC

(New York Jewish Week) — The sculptor David Klass recently surveyed his 4,200-square-foot Chelsea loft, which has nearly 12-foot ceilings and is filled with blow torches and other welding tools, busts, reliefs and lots of finished sculptures, including a life-size metal horse with wings. He has filled up practically every inch of his live-work space, and now artist was pondering an unpleasant question: How does it feel to be moving?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn residents frustrated, confused by apparent fireworks

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Residents across Brooklyn heard booming noises on Thursday night. One user on Twitter posted video of what appears to be fireworks. Some said the noises sounded like explosions. Illegal fireworks have been an issue in the past and, in 2020, a task force was launched to crack down on the issue. At […]
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy