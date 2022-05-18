ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Jimmy Kimmel tests positive for COVID-19 again

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Rfmi_0fi4JQD800

May 18 (UPI) -- Jimmy Kimmel has announced on Twitter that he has once again tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time in May.

Kimmel also stated that John Mulaney and Andy Samberg will step in as guest hosts for his late night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday.

"I'm such a positive person, I tested positive AGAIN. I am feeling fine - the great John @Mulaney & Andy Samberg @TheLonelyIsland have graciously agreed to host @JimmyKimmelLive for me tomorrow," the comedian tweeted.

Kimmel only recently returned to hosting his late night talk show after testing positive earlier in May. Comedian Mike Birbiglia stepped in as guest host at the time.

Jimmy Kimmel Live is set to feature Cheryl Hines, Milo Ventimiglia, Jessie Buckley, Ryan Seacrest and Joe Keery this week. Gang of Youths, Franz Ferdinand and Train are set as the musical guests.

Stephen Colbert of The Late Show had also tested positive for COVID-19 in April, but has recently returned to resume his hosting duties.

Comments / 26

Right Turn Ahead
1d ago

Can’t remember when I last heard about an unvaxx’d person getting COVID lately. Only the vaxxers for the second, third, forth time. Whoopsie.

Reply
17
Dorrit Sherman
2d ago

Maybe he will stay out for a while, his mouth needs rest

Reply(1)
22
Insignia
8h ago

They will still foolishly argue that the vaccine works, it doesn’t work, not even a little bit

Reply
5
